NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match 40 between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Live Score Today, New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 Live Score, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. NZ vs AFG T20 Live Score Today- Kane Williamson, bowlers star as New Zealand (125/2) beat Afghanistan (124/8) by 8 wickets in Super 12 contest of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. India knocked out from T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Black Caps restrict Afghanistan to 124/8 in 20 overs in the Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. FIFTY! Najibullah Zadran slams half-century off 33 balls to lead Afghanistan’s fightback against New Zealand. Pakistan have already qualified for the semis from Group 2. Check New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 Live Cricket Streaming Online and New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman Set to Play T20 WC Super 12 Game vs New Zealand; Whole of India React on Twitterverse

Also Read - NZ vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 40: Captain, Vice-Captain – New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Abu Dhabi 3.30 PM IST November 7 Saturday
Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Previews New Zealand-Afghanistan T20 WC Super 12 Game; Speaks of India's Chances of Making Semis

Live Updates

  • 7:05 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: Kane Williamson, New Zealand skipper says that, it was a strong performance against a very good Afghanistan side who have a lot of match-winners and the bowlers did the job really well as it was a 150 plus pitch. Mentions that they would have batted first today, which hasn’t been the case in this tournament as the pitches have been challenging and that’s nice because it helps the overall performance and the fielding effort was brilliant today. Adds that everyone put their 100 percent effort in today and the crowd was supportive as well. On facing England, he mentions that it’s going to be a good challenge but they are ready for it and are looking forward to the encounter.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: Mohammad Nabi, the skipper of Afghanistan, says that it was their plan to put up a good score after winning the toss but they were not able to do it. Adds that they were few runs short and they should have got atleast got to 140. Tells that they tried really hard but felt that they were 30 runs short. Says that they know how to play in UAE but unfortunately they were not able to execute their plans and they will come back strong next time.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Trent Boult is named the Player of the Match. He says that it’s nice to top off the performance today and the boys are playing well. Adds that they’ve had some day games and some night games as well, so that gives them experience and they are confident about the conditions. Mentions that batting or bowling first, they are happy doing both and today the bowlers did the job and then the guys finished it off nicely with the bat.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today- NZ Become 4th Team to Qualify For Semis

  • 6:45 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Score and Updates: Their batters too did not let the efforts by their bowlers go in vain. The openers got off to a decent start before Mitchell fell. Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill then put on another decent stand before the latter was dismissed. Then came the stand though which took them over the line and it was between Conway and Williamson. They took their time, paced it well and in the end, chased it down easily. Afghanistan needed wickets early on but they failed to get many! Their spinners really did not get a lot of assistance on this very good wicket. There were a couple of wickets to fall but they needed a lot more to actually build pressure. To be honest, they were at least 40 runs short of what could have been a competitive score.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG T20 Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Slower ball from Gulbadin Naib, on a length, around the middle. Devon Conway eases it to long-on for a single. New Zealand WIN THE MATCH BY 8 WICKETS! The Kiwis are into the semi-final! End of a clinical performance from the Kiwis to book their spot in the semifinal! Excellent stuff from them in a high-pressure game. To be honest, 120 odd was never going to be enough and it surely did not. Have to credit the efforts from the bowlers who rose to the occasion and restricted Afghanistan to a low score. New Zealand (125/2) beat Afghanistan (124/8) by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi | Kane Williamson 40*, Devon Conway 36*; Rashid Khan 1/27

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs AFG LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! CRUNCHED! Tossed up from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, around off. Devon Conway skips down and smacks it back past the bowler to collect a boundary. New Zealand 113/2 in 16.3 overs vs Afghanistan (124/8)

  • 6:30 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Score: FOUR! Easy pickings! A juicy full toss from Hamid Hassan, around off. Kane Williamson carves it past mid-off and the ball races away to the fence. New Zealand 107/2 in 15.5 overs vs Afghanistan (124/8) in Abu Dhabi

  • 6:29 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: Devon Conway is clearly riding his luck here! 10 from the over and New Zealand seem to finish this off in a hurry here in Abu Dhabi! Tossed up delivery from Rashid Khan, around middle. Conway looks to sweep but gets a top edge. The ball goes over the short fine leg fielder and the batters take two. 24 runs needed off 30 balls. NZ 101/2 in 15 overs vs AFG (124/8) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 6:27 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, NZ vs AFG T20 LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! Devon Conway nails it this time! Loopy delivery from Rashid Khan, outside off. Conway gets low and reverse sweeps it towards a deep point to collect a boundary. New Zealand 95/2 in 14.1 overs vs Afghanistan (124/8)