NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match 40 between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Live Score Today, New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 Live Score, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. NZ vs AFG T20 Live Score Today- Kane Williamson, bowlers star as New Zealand (125/2) beat Afghanistan (124/8) by 8 wickets in Super 12 contest of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. India knocked out from T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Black Caps restrict Afghanistan to 124/8 in 20 overs in the Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. FIFTY! Najibullah Zadran slams half-century off 33 balls to lead Afghanistan’s fightback against New Zealand. Pakistan have already qualified for the semis from Group 2. Check New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 Live Cricket Streaming Online and New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman Set to Play T20 WC Super 12 Game vs New Zealand; Whole of India React on Twitterverse