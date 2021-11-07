NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match 40 between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. NZ vs AFG T20 Live Score Today- OUT! Mujeeb Ur Rahman snares Daryl Mitchell (17) as Afghanistan draw first blood versus New Zealand. Earlier, Black Caps restrict Afghanistan to 124/8 in 20 overs in the Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. FIFTY! Najibullah Zadran slams half-century off 33 balls to lead Afghanistan's fightback against New Zealand. OUT! Ish Sodhi snares Gulbadin Naib for 15 as New Zealand choke Afghanistan with regular wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. With both teams, New Zealand and Afghanistan eyeing a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021, it is a must-win game for both sides. An Afghanistan win would also be good news for all the Team India as that would still keep them in contention for a spot in the last four. Pakistan have already qualified for the semis from Group 2.

Live Updates

  • 5:46 PM IST

    Live Score Today T20 World Cup, NZ vs AFG T20 LIVE: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Mujeeb Ur Rahman removes Daryl Mitchell for 17. First blood for Afghanistan! There is the first wicket for Afghanistan and it is Mujeeb who strikes on his return into the team. Welcome wicket as this guy was taking the game away from them. They though need a couple more quickly. Just the 99 more needed. This lands on-off, Mitchell looks to defend but it spins away. Takes a faint outside edge and Shahzad does the rest. New Zealand 26/1 in 3.2 overs vs Afghanistan (124/8) in Abu Dhabi

  • 5:44 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG T20 Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Streaming: FOUR! Up and over! That is a lovely shot and Daryl Mitchell is in a hurry to end this one! Fuller and on middle from Naveen-ul-Haq, Darly Mitchell shows the maker’s name and lofts it over the bowler’s head for a boundary. NZ 25/0 in 2.5 overs vs AFG (124/8) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 5:41 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, NZ vs AFG T20 LIVE: FOUR! Nice and fine! Second boundary for Mitchell! Shorter in length and outside off, Daryl plays it late, it goes more off the underedge down to the third man fence. 8 from the over – New Zealand 15/0 in 2 overs vs Afghanistan (124/8) in Abu Dhabi

  • 5:33 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Decent end to the first over – 7 from it. This is even shorter and outside off, Daryl hangs back and places it between cover and mid-off for a boundary. The last ball spoils the over. NZ 7/0 in 1 over vs AFG (124/8) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup, NZ vs AFG T20 LIVE That is brilliant running! New Zealand and Guptill are underway! On the middle of Mohammad Nabi, this is worked down to long-on. They take one. Daryl Mitchell realizes that the fielder is coming towards the ball, slowly and then goes for the second. Najibullah Zadran does not pick it up cleanly and makes the second run easier. New Zealand 2/0 in 0.2 overs vs Afghanistan (124/8)

  • 5:26 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Welcome back for the chase. Afghanistan clearly under-par with their batting, another 15-20 runs could made it things interesting here in this match, Black Caps are clear favourites here. Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are at the crease. Guptill will take the strike. Skipper Mohammad Nabi will open the attack!

  • 5:21 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, NZ vs AFG LIVE: Trent Boult is up for a quick chat. He says that it was a good all-round performance from them and they will take 124 on any day. Adds that they started really well with the ball. Tells that he has been working hard on his death bowling and he is happy that it is paying off. Says that they have a good batting lineup and they would be able to chase it down. Now the wicket seems fine to bat on. There is not a lot of turn and New Zealand do not have to chase a lot. They should gun it down. Afghanistan on the other hand will look to make it as tough as possible for them. Will the Kiwis book their slot in the semis or is there a twist?

  • 5:19 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- NZ Restrict Afghanistan 124/8 in 20 Overs

  • 5:19 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score and Updates: The pacers did the trick in the first 6. Milne, Southee, and Boult got three in the Powerplay which pushed Afghanistan onto the back foot. The middle overs were not up to the mark but the key for the Kiwis was wickets at regular intervals. Every time the partnership started to build and the runs started to flow a wicket fell. At one stage, 135 did look possible but the Kiwis did really well towards the end too to keep Afghanistan to a score below par.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! James Neesham removes Rashid Khan for 7. A fitting end to a fantastic final over from James Neesham. Wide full toss this time and Rashid Khan does manage to get bat on this one. Khan slices this one in the air and towards cover-point. Kane Williamson dives in from covers and manages to hold on to the catch. Afghanistan END WITH 124/8! The Kiwis will be pretty pleased with the first half in this must-win game for them. Have to say, everything was on point for them. Their fielding was outstanding, the bowling was on point and credit to Williamson too whose decisions were outstanding. Afghanistan 124/8 in 20 overs vs New Zealand in Abu Dhabi | Najibullah 73; Boult 3/17, Southee 2/24