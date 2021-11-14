NZ vs AUS T20 LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Final LIVE Match UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, NZ vs AUS T20 Live Score, NZ vs AUS Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Live Match, New Zealand vs Australia Live Score Today, New Zealand vs Australia T20 Live Score, New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. NZ vs AUS Live Score Today – Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The feistiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday. Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the “Ring of Fire”. Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, have surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece. New Zealand, on the other hand, have always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Kane Williamson’s astute leadership. Australia hold the upper hand over the reigning world Test champions in overall T20 meetings but the Black Caps won their only meeting in the World Cup back in the 2016 edition in India. Check New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, NZ vs AUS Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: "New Zealand Won't Spare The Australians This Time", Says Peter Fulton