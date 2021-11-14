NZ vs AUS T20 LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Final LIVE Match UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, NZ vs AUS T20 Live Score, NZ vs AUS Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Live Match, New Zealand vs Australia Live Score Today, New Zealand vs Australia T20 Live Score, New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. NZ vs AUS Live Score Today – Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The feistiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday. Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the “Ring of Fire”. Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, have surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece. New Zealand, on the other hand, have always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Kane Williamson’s astute leadership. Australia hold the upper hand over the reigning world Test champions in overall T20 meetings but the Black Caps won their only meeting in the World Cup back in the 2016 edition in India. Check New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, NZ vs AUS Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: "New Zealand Won't Spare The Australians This Time", Says Peter Fulton

Live Updates

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, NZ vs AUS Live Streaming: FOUR! Leaves the first ball and smashes the second one. That’s Guptill for you! It’s slightly short and in the zone outside off, Martin Guptill stands tall inside the crease and slaps it through the gap at point for a boundary, first of the World T20 final. New Zealand 4/0 in 0.2 overs vs Australia in Dubai

  • 7:36 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Playing 11s in T20 World Cup Final Match

  • 7:35 PM IST

    NZ vs AUS T20 Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 FINAL MATCH: Done with the pre-match formalities. Aaron Finch has his team in a huddle and then leads Australia out on the field. Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell stride out to bat for New Zealand. Mitchell Starc will steam in with the new ball. But first, both the teams take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Here we go for the final time. Game on!

  • 7:30 PM IST

    Live Score NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup Final: David Warner comes up for a little chat. The explosive Australia opener says that there is a lot of confidence in their team and as a collective unit, it is going to be all about producing the goods with both bat and ball. Adds that for him, it is about going out there and trying to put his team in a good position. Tells that the trend here in the Powerplay is about minimizing the damage and they will look to do that.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia T20 Final Live Score: Trent Boult is down for a chat. The Black Caps speedster says that they are looking forward to taking on the Aussies and they hope to keep adding to the trophy cabinet. Feels that bowling with the new ball is quite important and taking early wickets is the key. Further adds that missing Conway is a huge loss but that allows someone else to step up and perform. We are set for the finale! Both the teams and match officials walk out on the field for the national anthems for the final time.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    NZ vs AUS T20 Live Score- TOSS UPDATE FROM DUBAI

  • 7:15 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, NZ vs AUS T20 LIVE MATCH: Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand, says that they would have bowled first as well. Says that they now need to focus on their task on hand. Informs that Tim Seifert comes in for Devon Conway and adds that Conway is a big loss. Praises Starc and says that he is a world-class bowler and it will be important to play him well. Finishes by saying that they do not want to look too far ahead and just do what they have done well so far.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    NZ vs AUS Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 FINAL LIVE: Aaron Finch, the captain of Australia, says it seems a dry surface, it might skid with the new ball and then slow up. Informs they are playing the same playing XI. Adds they did well to hang in there in the last game and that win gave them a lot of confidence. Praises Adam Zampa and hopes that his form continues. Mentions history does not matter, it is a new game, a new competition and they are looking forward to doing well.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup, NZ vs AUS T20 Scorecard: PITCH REPORT – Shane Watson says that the wicket is quite dry with no real live grass. The Aussie feels that the middle overs with the spinners are going to be crucial. Watson further adds that it should be a good pitch for batting, although it could be a bit two-paced. So the toss will be quite interesting as batting first might be an advantage.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    New Zealand Playing 11 vs Australia – Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.