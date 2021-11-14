NZ vs AUS T20 LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Final LIVE Match UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. NZ vs AUS Live Score Today – Captain Kane Williamson departs for 85 as he single-handedly kept New Zealand ahead in this T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. James Neesham holds key in the final over for Black Caps. Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood are the wicket-takers for Australia. Earlier, Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The feistiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday. Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the "Ring of Fire". Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, have surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece. New Zealand, on the other hand, have always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Kane Williamson's astute leadership.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, NZ vs AUS T20 Scorecard: SIX! BAM! Powerful stroke! James Neesham into the act now! Length ball from Pat Cummins, wide outside off. Neesham smacks it straight over the bowler’s head for a maximum. NZ 157/4 in 18.3 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium

  • 9:13 PM IST

    NZ vs AUS Live Score Today- Hazlewood’s Triple Strike Hurts New Zealand

  • 9:13 PM IST

    KANE WILLIAMSON OUT! CAUGHT! Josh Hazlewood gets the biggest fish of the night so far! Wonderful bowling by the tall pacer and he has been the pick of the bowlers for Aaron Finch! Slower ball, on a length around off. Kane Williamson comes down the track to go over long-off but does not get the connection right. The ball goes straight to Steven Smith in the deep and he takes it with ease. A wonderful knock by the Black Caps skipper ends. Had it not been for him, they would have struggled for momentum. New Zealand 149/4 in 18 overs vs Australia in Dubai

  • 9:11 PM IST

    NZ vs AUS T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: OUT! TAKEN! Josh Hazlewood breaks the stand, Glenn Phillips falls for 18! Length ball, around off at 123 kph. Glenn Phillips shuffles across the stumps and heaves it across the line but does not middle his shot properly. The ball goes to the left of deep mid-wicket. Glenn Maxwell moves across swiftly and takes the catch safely. NZ 144/3 in 17.1 overs vs AUS in Dubai

  • 9:10 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Match Score: Just 8 from the over then! Short of a length, wide outside off. Kane Williamson pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple. A wonderful over by Cummins. He has gone for just 14 runs in his 3 overs. NZ 144/2 in 17 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, NZ vs AUS LIVE MATCH: Game-changing over for New Zealand? 22 runs from Mitchell Starc’s over! Sublime batting by NZ captain Kane Williamson! Starc serves a length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson opens the face of his bat and plays it between backward point and short third man for a boundary. 22 runs from the over, the most expensive in the first innings of a T20 World Cup final. New Zealand 136/2 in 18 overs vs Australia

  • 9:07 PM IST

    NZ vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: SIX! What a strike that is! Kane Williamson is feasting on the Aussie bowlers now! Wow, this is incredible hitting! Starc goes fuller, on the pads. Williamson shuffles across and then whips it nicely over the square leg fence. NZ 128/2 in 15.3 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium

  • 9:01 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today: FOUR! A lucky boundary for Kane Williamson! Full ball, angling across him. He throws his bat at it but gets the outside edge. The ball flies past short third man and runs to the fence. New Zealand 118/2 in 15.1 overs vs Australia

  • 9:00 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia T20 Final Live Score: FOUR! Another quality stroke from the bat of Glenn Phillips! Tossed up delivery from Adam Zampa, wide outside off. He lifts it over covers and the ball runs away to the fence.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- Captain Kane Williamson Slams Fifty