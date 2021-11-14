NZ vs AUS T20 LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Final LIVE Match UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, NZ vs AUS T20 Live Score, NZ vs AUS Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Live Match, New Zealand vs Australia Live Score Today, New Zealand vs Australia T20 Live Score, New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. NZ vs AUS Live Score Today – David Warner and Mitchell Marsh slam brilliant half-centuries as Australia dominate New Zealand in 173 chase in the T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. OUT! Trent Boult removes Warner (53) and Australia captain Aaron Finch (5) to lead New Zealand’s fight. Earlier, captain Kane Williamson (85 off 48 balls) powers New Zealand to a competitive total of 172/4 against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Adam Zampa (1/26) and Josh Hazlewood were (3/16) the wicket-takers for Australia in the World T20 Final. Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, have surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece. New Zealand, on the other hand, have always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Williamson’s astute leadership. Check New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, NZ vs AUS Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 WC: David Warner Becomes Highest Run-Getter For Australia in a Single T20 World Cup Against New Zealand

Live Updates

  • 10:41 PM IST

  • 10:41 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, NZ vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! Getting Ish Sodhi on was probably not the right move! Short and it sits up to be hit. A hit-me ball from Sodhi! This is pulled through mid-wicket. Boundary this time. A single to end another huge over for the Aussies. Sodhi has gone for 40 in his 3. Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one. 48 needed in 36. Australia’s game to lose now. AUS 125/2 in 14 overs vs NZ (172/4) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:39 PM IST

    NZ vs AUS Live Match Score: Fifty for Mitchell Marsh, off 31 balls. SIX! What an innings and it is the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final. He needs to stay there though, the job is only half done. Tossed up outside off, Marsh powers it over the long-on fence for a maximum. The length was very full and it went the distance. Aaron Finch is enjoying Marsh’s knock and is applauding from the dressing room! Australia 116/2 in 13.1 overs vs New Zealand (172/4)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Live Score Today Match, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: OUT! BOWLED! Trent Boult delivers for Kane Williamson! Is this the moment that brings New Zealand back in the game? Length ball, around off at 138 kph. It lands and skids away with the angle as Warner looks to heave it away on the leg side. The ball perhaps stays a bit low and beats Warner’s bat before smashing the stumps. A brilliant World Cup for Warner ends here but he has put Australia in a winning position. 66 needed off 46 balls. AUS 108/2 in 12.4 overs vs NZ (172/4) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:30 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: FOUR! No stopping that! Shorter ball from Mitchell Santner, on the middle. Plenty of time for Marsh to rock back and pull it hard. The man at short mid-wicket dives to his right but does not get there. It runs away to the fence. Australia 106/1 in 12 overs vs New Zealand (172/4) in Dubai

  • 10:28 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE MATCH: David Warner slams fifty off 34 balls! SIX! There she goes, that sounded stunning! The ploy to bring on Neesham has not worked so far! On a length, around middle and off. Warner heaves it deep into the stand behind mid-wicket. It brings up the fifty for Warner, off 34 balls and what a T20 World Cup he is having! AUS 95/1 in 10.4 overs vs NZ (172/4) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:27 PM IST

    NZ vs AUS T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 FINAL: SIX! A thumping welcome for Jimmy Neesham by Mitchell Marsh! Short ball from Neesham, down the leg side. Marsh nicely pulls it over backward square leg for a boundary.

  • 10:25 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- Warner continues red-hot form

  • 10:25 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Updates DRINKS! Australia are in a really good position here! After losing Finch early, Marsh and Warner have got this chase back on track. Sensible batting from the two will really take them closer to a victory. New Zealand, on the other hand, need wickets, they look flat at the moment. Will the break work well for them? Australia lost the plot immediately after the Drinks break in the semi-final, will they be extra careful this time or continue to be aggressive? New Zealand made 115 runs in the back 10, Australia need to score 91. The final phase of the final is going to be very interesting. Australia 82/1 in 10 overs vs New Zealand (172/4)

  • 10:15 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia T20 Live Score Today: SIX! This is a massive over for Australia and they are flying! Tossed up delivery from Ish Sodhi, outside off. Warner smokes it straight down the ground for a massive six. 17 from Sodhi’s first over! AUS 77/1 in 9 overs vs NZ (172/4) at Dubai International Stadium