Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh slam brilliant half-centuries as Australia dominate New Zealand in 173 chase in the T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. OUT! Trent Boult removes Warner (53) and Australia captain Aaron Finch (5) to lead New Zealand's fight. Earlier, captain Kane Williamson (85 off 48 balls) powers New Zealand to a competitive total of 172/4 against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Adam Zampa (1/26) and Josh Hazlewood were (3/16) the wicket-takers for Australia in the World T20 Final. Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, have surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece. New Zealand, on the other hand, have always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Williamson's astute leadership. Also Read - T20 WC: David Warner Becomes Highest Run-Getter For Australia in a Single T20 World Cup Against New Zealand