NZ vs AUS T20 LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Final LIVE Match UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. A clinical unbeaten knock from Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) along with a crucial half-century by David Warner (53) and a superlative spell by Josh Hazlewood (3/16) powered Australia to win their first T20 World Cup trophy, defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Facing a target of 173, the biggest chase in a Men's T20 World Cup final, Australia reached home with seven balls to spare. Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Also Read - T20 WC: Winning Captain, Aaron Finch in Praise of David Warner, Says People Criticising Him is Like Poking the Bear