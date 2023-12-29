Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Rain Stops Play At Mount Maunganui
live

LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Rain Stops Play At Mount Maunganui

Live NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 2nd T20I betweem New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Updated: December 29, 2023 12:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I Score

Live Score New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: After winning the first match Bangladesh will be confident for the second T20I against New Zealand which will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Friday. Bangladesh bowlers were on a roll in the first game and the side will surely look to repeat the same in the second match of the three-match series. Here are the live updates of the second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh. 

NZ vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman/Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ben Sears

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Najmul Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Live Updates

  • Dec 29, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Ten overs are done and the game is in favor of New Zealand as of now. The hosts are scoring well, however, Bangladesh bowlers picked up two wickets but the scoring rate remains the same. Now with the wickets in hand the batting side might look to attack the bowlers in remaning last 10 overs.
    NZ 67/2 (10)

  • Dec 29, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: WICKET!! Bangladesh gets the big wicket of Tim Seifert. He departs after scoring 43 runs off 23 balls. Tanzim Sakib gets the big wicket. They need to build more pressure here on the hosts. NZ 63/2 (9)

  • Dec 29, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Six overs are done and New Zealand are playing well even after losing the quick wicket. Bangladesh are looking for more wickets to make a comeback in game. This powerplay was in favor of hosts as they managed to score good runs.
    NZ 54/1 (6)

  • Dec 29, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: It seems like New Zealand batters have cleared out the things that they will smash every day. That was a great comeback by BlackCaps. Bangladesh needs to scalp wickets now to make a comeback in the game.
    NZ 42/1 (5)

  • Dec 29, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Three overs are done and the New Zealand are looking for a comeback after losing a quick wicket. That was a decent over for the batting side.
    NZ 18/1 (3)

  • Dec 29, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Shoriful Islam is bowling well in the second over and it seems like the Bangladesh cricket team have already decided that they will win that game at any cost. Woah the last ball has surely hurt Tim Seifert. Physio is on the ground.

  • Dec 29, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: WICKET!! Finn Allen departs and Bangladesh gets an early breakthrough. New Zealand will be on the back foot as they don’t want to repeat what they have done in the last game.
    NZ 10/1 (1.3)

  • Dec 29, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Well, that was a good over for the batting side as the batters are looking set and managed to score nine runs from the over.

    NZ 9/0 (1)

  • Dec 29, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Tim Seifert and Finn Allen come to open for New Zealand and Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan will start the proceedings.

  • Dec 29, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    Bangladesh’s Litton Das is injured and he is the only change in the playing XI of both teams.

