Live NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 2nd T20I betweem New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Updated: December 29, 2023 1:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Score New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: After winning the first match Bangladesh will be confident for the second T20I against New Zealand which will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Friday. Bangladesh bowlers were on a roll in the first game and the side will surely look to repeat the same in the second match of the three-match series. Here are the live updates of the second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh. 

NZ vs BAN Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Live Updates

  • Dec 29, 2023 1:54 PM IST

    Heavy rain still falling at Bay Oval. The latest time play can begin again is 10:28 pm Local time.

  • Dec 29, 2023 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Now, things are not looking right as there is heavy rain at the venue. It seems like the rain will not stop anytime soon.

  • Dec 29, 2023 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: There is a drizzle at the venue and now it seems like the game will take time to start. New Zealand were in a good position after losing quick wickets. This time will surely help the bowling side to make a new plan for the remaining nine overs.

  • Dec 29, 2023 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: The cut-off time for a 5-over game is 22:28, so still we have got two hours more.

  • Dec 29, 2023 1:05 PM IST

    The rain has been stopped but the game has no yet started.

  • Dec 29, 2023 1:00 PM IST

    The rain has been stopped and now it seems like the game will start anytime soon now.

  • Dec 29, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    Rain has eased a little and now this seems like it will stop anytime soon now.

  • Dec 29, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    The covers have fully covered the pitch and this is a quick-drying ground once rain stops, the game will be good to go. Katey Martin chimes in saying it’s a sand-based outfield like most rugby grounds here in New Zealand.

  • Dec 29, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    Rain has stopped the game covers are on in the ground. The rain is very heavy out here at Mount Maunganui. Players went back to the dressing room. Hope this is just a passing shower.
    NZ 72/2 (11)

  • Dec 29, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE | NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Ten overs are done and the game is in favor of New Zealand as of now. The hosts are scoring well, however, Bangladesh bowlers picked up two wickets but the scoring rate remains the same. Now with the wickets in hand the batting side might look to attack the bowlers in remaning last 10 overs.
    NZ 67/2 (10)

