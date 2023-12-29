Home

LIVE – NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Covers On; Game Likely to Start SOON!

LIVE – NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I, Score: Covers On; Game Likely to Start SOON!

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand 72/2 (11.0) Run Rate: (Current: 6.55) Last Wicket: Tim Seifert (W) c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 43 (23) - 58/2 in 7.2 Over Glenn Phillips 9 * (14) 0x4, 0x6 Daryl Mitchell 18 (24) 1x4, 0x6 Rishad Hossain (3-0-10-0) * Mustafizur Rahman (2-0-16-0)

Live Score New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: After winning the first match Bangladesh will be confident for the second T20I against New Zealand which will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Friday. Bangladesh bowlers were on a roll in the first game and the side will surely look to repeat the same in the second match of the three-match series. Here are the live updates of the second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

NZ vs BAN Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

