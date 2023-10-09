Top Recommended Stories

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6 - Live Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on NZ vs NED tie.

Updated: October 9, 2023 12:49 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6 – Live Cricket Score: Having won the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 opener emphatically over defending champions England last week, New Zealand star favourites against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. However, the Kiwis will once again miss the services of captain Kane Williamson for the second consecutive match. He didn’t play against England too.

  • Oct 9, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Tom Latham, who led the side against the Three Lions, will continue wearing the captain’s band on Monday as well after Kiwi head coach Gary Stead indicated Williamson is still not fully match-fit to feature against the Dutch.

  • Oct 9, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: While Rachin Ravindra will garner a lot of attraction on Monday, eyes will also be on Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede, who showed tremendous maturity against Pakistan.

  • Oct 9, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: The two sides have met on four occasions in the format so far, with New Zealand winning all the matches.

  • Oct 9, 2023 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson will once again be out of action for the second consecutive time after missing the opener against England. However, Lockie Ferguson is available on Monday while a call on Tim Southee will be taken before the toss.

  • Oct 9, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: The Dutch did have their moments in the match, especially early on in the contest as they managed to get rid of three Pakistani batters in powerplay. Also, with the bat, opener Vikramjit Singh (52) and Bas de Leede (67) gave a strong fight-back but still fell short. While the Dutch bowling seems sorted, it is their batting that needs more consistency, especially in the middle order. Skipper Scott Edwards is yet to touch the 30-run mark in the last four ODIs.

  • Oct 9, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Although England posted a decent 282 for the loss of nine wickets, the New Zealanders chased down the target in 36.2 overs, thanks to Devon Conway (152 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (123 not out) playing blazing innings.

  • Oct 9, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: On the other hand, Netherlands have lost their opening encounter against Pakistan by 81 runs.

  • Oct 9, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand are coming into this game after a nine-wicket win over England in the tournament opener.

  • Oct 9, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to another cracking contest between Netherlands and New Zealand.

