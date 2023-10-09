Home

Sports

LIVE Updates – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: New Zealand Start Favourites Against Dutch

live

LIVE Updates – NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: New Zealand Start Favourites Against Dutch

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6 - Live Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on NZ vs NED tie.

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6 – Live Cricket Score: Having won the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 opener emphatically over defending champions England last week, New Zealand star favourites against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. However, the Kiwis will once again miss the services of captain Kane Williamson for the second consecutive match. He didn’t play against England too.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES