LIVE SCORE | NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Updates, Hamilton

New Zealand Vs Pakistan (NZ Vs PAK), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Get live score updates on streaming this liveblog from 2nd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

LIVE SCORE | NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I Updates: After losing the first game by 46 runs, Pakistan will be seeking parity against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series in the second game at Seddon Park in Hamilton. While Pakistan went with an unchanged side, New Zealand made one change by bringing Mitchell Santner in for Matt Henry.

NZ vs PAK Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

