Home

Sports

PAK 81/2 in 19 overs | PAK vs NZ 3rd Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rain Stops, Match Starts Again

live

PAK 81/2 in 19 overs | PAK vs NZ 3rd Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rain Stops, Match Starts Again

Pakistan Vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 3rd Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rain has stopped now and the match starts again

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Pakistan 86/2 (19.2) Run Rate: (Current: 4.45) Last Wicket: Abdullah Shafique st Tom Latham b Mitchell Santner 14 (25) - 46/2 in 11.2 Over Babar Azam (C) 40 * (49) 5x4, 0x6 Mohammad Rizwan (W) 22 (32) 1x4, 1x6 Ish Sodhi (3.2-0-18-0) * Rachin Ravindra (4-0-17-0)

LIVE Updates | PAK vs NZ, 3rd World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score

LIVE Updates | NZ vs PAK, 3rd World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match. Both the teams are already in India for the marquee event. The clash will take place in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Trending Now

Squads:

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES