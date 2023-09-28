Home

LIVE Updates | NZ vs PAK, 3rd World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Final Reharsal For Both Teams

LIVE Updates | NZ vs PAK, 3rd World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Final Reharsal For Both Teams

LIVE Updates | PAK vs NZ, 3rd World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Both teams will try their combinations for the last time ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.

LIVE Updates | PAK vs NZ, 3rd World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score

LIVE Updates | NZ vs PAK, 3rd World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match. Both the teams are already in India for the marquee event. The clash will take place in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Squads:

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir

