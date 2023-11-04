Home

Sports

LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Babar, Fakhar Keep Pakistan In Chase Of 402

live

LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Babar, Fakhar Keep Pakistan In Chase Of 402

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand rode on Rachin Ravindra's 105 and 95 from Kane Williamson to post 401/6. Follow live updates here.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table New Zealand VS Pakistan 401/6 (50.0) 105/1 (14.4) Run Rate: (Current: 7.16) PAK need 297 runs in 212 balls at 8.40 rpo Last Wicket: Abdullah Shafique c Kane Williamson b Tim Southee 4 (9) - 6/1 in 1.6 Over Fakhar Zaman 67 * (45) 4x4, 6x6 Babar Azam (C) 31 (34) 3x4, 1x6 Glenn Phillips (2.4-1-19-0) * Ish Sodhi (1-0-8-0)

LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: New Zealand Face-Off Pakistan In Must-Win Clash.

LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: After a much-needed win against Bangladesh in their last match, Pakistan will be looking for yet another win, when they take on New Zealand in a must-win situation for a spot in the last 4. New Zealand, on the other hand, after being unbeaten in the first four games, lost their way and have now lost three matches in a row. It is also a must-win match for the Kiwis as well as the Afghanistan side are playing catch up, when it comes to the number 4 slot.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.