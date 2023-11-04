Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Babar, Fakhar Keep Pakistan In Chase Of 402

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand rode on Rachin Ravindra's 105 and 95 from Kane Williamson to post 401/6. Follow live updates here.

Updated: November 4, 2023 4:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: New Zealand Face-Off Pakistan In Must-Win Clash.

LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: After a much-needed win against Bangladesh in their last match, Pakistan will be looking for yet another win, when they take on New Zealand in a must-win situation for a spot in the last 4. New Zealand, on the other hand, after being unbeaten in the first four games, lost their way and have now lost three matches in a row. It is also a must-win match for the Kiwis as well as the Afghanistan side are playing catch up, when it comes to the number 4 slot.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan need 9 runs per over from here and they can’t afford to stay silent from here. The Men in Green need atleast one boundary per over to keep up with the required run rate. Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman brings up his second successive half-century in this ODI World Cup. PAK 91/1 (14)

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Looks like this match is going to be one cracker of a contest. Pakistan race away 70-plus runs in 10 overs. Fakhar Zaman started from where he left in the last match. PAK 75/1 (11)

  • Nov 4, 2023 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Fifty comes up for Pakistan with a huge six from Babar Azam off Mitchell Santner. Fifty-run stand between Babar and Fakhar Zaman too. PAK 56/1 (8)

  • Nov 4, 2023 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: If Tim Southee is doing is best to contain the Pakistan batters, Trent Boult is leaking runs. The duo of Babar Azam and Fakjar Zaman took 16 runs from another Boult over. PAK 48/1 (7)

  • Nov 4, 2023 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman open their arms against Trent Boult to take 17 runs from the over. Zaman needs a mention here after the left-hander has found his mojo back after his half-century against Bangladesh in Kolkata. PAK 29/1 (5)

  • Nov 4, 2023 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Not a perfect start for Pakistan in the chase of 402. Pakistan lose Abdullah Shafique in the second over itself. Babar Azam joins Fakhar Zaman. PAK 10/1 (3)

  • Nov 4, 2023 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Rain made a surprise appearance and due to the wet outfield, the resumption has been delayed a little. But now it will start at 3:20 PM IST. Stay tuned to india.com.

  • Nov 4, 2023 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra at mid-innings break: Pretty surreal to be able to play in the country of my parents’ background and always special to play in India and more so in Bangalore in front of my family members. The wicket was a good one, it was a bit slow to start with, it was a good one bat on and there wasn’t much spin on offer. We got a lot of power in the back-end, we just tried to play our (style of) cricket, play good cricket shots. We didn’t necessarily put a target in mind, we knew we were going at a good rate and wanted to keep accumulating, we were lucky enough we had wickets in hand going into the 30th over, and from then on it was just about acceleration.

  • Nov 4, 2023 2:42 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it!! New Zealand in this do-or-die match have put up a mammoth target of 402. NZ 401/6 (50)

  • Nov 4, 2023 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand have lost Williamson and Rachin in quick successions. But still there run-rate is still on the higher side. 30 up for New Zealand. Mitchell and Chapman are now at the crease. NZ 307/3 (40)

