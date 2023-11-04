Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl. Pakistan eye crucial win against the Kiwis to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Follow live updates here.

Updated: November 4, 2023 10:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: After a much-needed win against Bangladesh in their last match, Pakistan will be looking for yet another win, when they take on New Zealand in a must-win situation for a spot in the last 4. New Zealand, on the other hand, after being unbeaten in the first four games, lost their way and have now lost three matches in a row. It is also a must-win match for the Kiwis as well as the Afghanistan side is playing catch up, when it comes to the number 4 slot.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson.

Live Updates

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:04 AM IST
    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan will be hoping their quicks – led by freshly crowned No.1 ranked ODI bowler Shaheen Afridi – can put a massive dent in New Zealand’s top order and this battle will go a long way in determining who comes out on top in Bengaluru.
  • Nov 4, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: It will be interesting to see whether Pakistan include another specialist bowler against New Zealand, or continue to call on Iftikhar Ahmed to perform with the ball as he has done reasonably well over the last few games.

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Fakhar torched Bangladesh with a stylish half-century last start and can often be relied upon to get Pakistan off to a fast start alongside the reliable Abdullah Shafique.

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Skipper Kane Williamson will be monitored as he continues to recover from his thumb concern, while Pakistan look more settled now with the return of opener Fakhar Zaman to their line-up.

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: With Matt Henry now ruled out for the rest of the tournament, and question marks surrounding the fitness of Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand have called on the services of proven pacer Kyle Jamieson and the tall right-armer may even come straight into the XI for this crunch clash.

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:30 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand would have entered this match as a clear favourite just one week ago, but some injury concerns in the Kiwi camp and a form turnaround from Pakistan means it’s difficult to determine who will emerge as the winner.

  • Nov 4, 2023 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: An early elimination final for Pakistan as a defeat to New Zealand would end their semi-final dream, while the Black Caps need to snap a three-match losing streak to get their campaign back on track at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

