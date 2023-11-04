Home

Sports

LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Rachin-Williamson Power New Zealand To 401/6

live

LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Rachin-Williamson Power New Zealand To 401/6

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rachin-Williamson Power New Zealand To 401/6. Pakistan eye crucial win against the Kiwis to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Follow live updates here.

LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: New Zealand Face-Off Pakistan In Must-Win Clash.

LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: After a much-needed win against Bangladesh in their last match, Pakistan will be looking for yet another win, when they take on New Zealand in a must-win situation for a spot in the last 4. New Zealand, on the other hand, after being unbeaten in the first four games, lost their way and have now lost three matches in a row. It is also a must-win match for the Kiwis as well as the Afghanistan side are playing catch up, when it comes to the number 4 slot.

Trending Now

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.