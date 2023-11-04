Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Rachin-Williamson Power New Zealand To 401/6
LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Rachin-Williamson Power New Zealand To 401/6

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rachin-Williamson Power New Zealand To 401/6. Pakistan eye crucial win against the Kiwis to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Follow live updates here.

Updated: November 4, 2023 2:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: After a much-needed win against Bangladesh in their last match, Pakistan will be looking for yet another win, when they take on New Zealand in a must-win situation for a spot in the last 4. New Zealand, on the other hand, after being unbeaten in the first four games, lost their way and have now lost three matches in a row. It is also a must-win match for the Kiwis as well as the Afghanistan side are playing catch up, when it comes to the number 4 slot.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson.

Live Updates

  • Nov 4, 2023 2:42 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it!! New Zealand in this do-or-die match have put up a mammoth target of 402. NZ 401/6 (50)

  • Nov 4, 2023 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand have lost Williamson and Rachin in quick successions. But still there run-rate is still on the higher side. 30 up for New Zealand. Mitchell and Chapman are now at the crease. NZ 307/3 (40)

  • Nov 4, 2023 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Williamson has been sent back to the pavilion! Iftikhar Ahmed gets the all important breakthrough. Daryl Mitchell is the new man in and Rachin is already set with his hundred.

  • Nov 4, 2023 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it!! Century for Rachin Ravindra!! He has done it again!! This guy is in some form this tournament. NZ 246/1 (34)

  • Nov 4, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Both Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson have completed their half-century and are on a roll! 200 already up for the Kiwis and it’s only the 30th over. NZ 206/1 (29.4)

  • Nov 4, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali have so far struck for the Shaheens. He removed Devon Conway for 35 runs.

  • Nov 4, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: 16 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 103/1. Captain Williamson and Rachin Ravindra lead charge for the Kiwis. NZ 103/1 (16)

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: 5 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 29/0. NZ 29/0 (5)

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra open innings for New Zealand.

  • Nov 4, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: We are done with the national anthems. The match is about to start.

