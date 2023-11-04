Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Rain Stops Play After Fakhar Zaman’s Hundred In Bengaluru

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand rode on Rachin Ravindra's 105 and 95 from Kane Williamson to post 401/6. Follow live updates here.

Updated: November 4, 2023 5:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: After a much-needed win against Bangladesh in their last match, Pakistan will be looking for yet another win, when they take on New Zealand in a must-win situation for a spot in the last 4. New Zealand, on the other hand, after being unbeaten in the first four games, lost their way and have now lost three matches in a row. It is also a must-win match for the Kiwis as well as the Afghanistan side are playing catch up, when it comes to the number 4 slot.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • Nov 4, 2023 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: The groundsmen have entered the field. One of the on-field umpires has stepped in also with an umbrella though. However, there is a faint drizzle and dark clouds still hover above.

  • Nov 4, 2023 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: It is still drizzling in Bengaluru. The covers are still on and we are 20 minutes away from losing overs.

  • Nov 4, 2023 5:18 PM IST

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: OHH No.. The rain has come in and off goes the players. Pakistan are 10-runs ahead as per the DLS. This looks like passing showers and hope its ends soon. We will start losing overs from 5:40 PM IST.

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman took just 63 balls to complete his century today. He surpasses Imran Nazir’s 95-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in 2007.

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: A six off Tim Southee and another six off Mitchell Santner to 99 for Fakhar Zaman. He takes a single in the next ball to complete fastest World Cup hundred for Pakistan.

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: There was a slight delay before the chase started due to rain and it looks like the rain gods might open up soon. The skies have gone from being gloomy to extra dark. Drinks are on the field. Pakistan have momentum now, thanks to a fiery batting from Fakhar Zaman. PAK 127/1 (18)

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: There is no stopping Fakhar Zaman here in Bengaluru. He smashes Glenn Phillips for two fours and a six in the 17th over to move into eighties. PAK 125/1 (17)

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023:
    BANG BANG from Fakhar Azam. The Pakistan opener brings up 100-run stand between him and Babar Azam with two back-to-back maximums off Glenn Phillips. New Zealand are getting the heat now. PAK 106/1 (15)

  • Nov 4, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan need 9 runs per over from here and they can’t afford to stay silent from here. The Men in Green need atleast one boundary per over to keep up with the required run rate. Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman brings up his second successive half-century in this ODI World Cup. PAK 91/1 (14)

