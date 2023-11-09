By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE BLOG – NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Blackcaps Opt to BOWL
LIVE - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 41 Score, Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru: The Kiwis aim a desperate victory over the Lankan Lions to keep themselves in firm contention for the semis. Check Live Updates here.
LIVE | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 41 Score: It’s now or never for New Zealand as Kane Williamson-led Kiwis need a desperate victory against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 to keep themselves in firm contention for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka are already out of the tournament and they would be looking to end their campaign on a high with a win.
NZ vs SL Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
