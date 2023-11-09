Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE BLOG – NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Blackcaps Opt to BOWL
LIVE BLOG – NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Blackcaps Opt to BOWL

LIVE - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 41 Score, Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru: The Kiwis aim a desperate victory over the Lankan Lions to keep themselves in firm contention for the semis. Check Live Updates here.

Updated: November 9, 2023 1:45 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES NZ Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: New Zealand Aim Semis Spot In Do-Or-Die Clash.

LIVE | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 41 Score: It’s now or never for New Zealand as Kane Williamson-led Kiwis need a desperate victory against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 to keep themselves in firm contention for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka are already out of the tournament and they would be looking to end their campaign on a high with a win.

NZ vs SL Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Live Updates

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:45 PM IST

    NZ vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: This will be the last chance for Kane Williamson to lift the trophy and Sri Lanka will also look to confirm their berth in the Champions Trophy. Both teams are warming up on the ground.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    New Zealand playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham(w), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    Kusal Mendis at the toss: I was looking to bowl. But unfortunately, we are batting first. Very important game today. If we do the basics well, we should do well. NZ is a calm team. We played here against and played well. One change for us. Rajitha is not playing but Chamika is playing.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG – NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Kane Williamson At Toss; We will have a bowl first. Little bit of weather around. Little bit of unknowns. By and large we have won a few and lost a few. Been there and there abouts. Some close ones which could have gone either ways. Here we are here today, would want to address the issue infront of us. Lockie comes in for Ish Sodhi. Adjust to what is in front of us. Make use of the ball first up.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG – NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Kane Williamson at Toss: We will have a bowl first. Little bit of weather around. Little bit of unknowns. By and large we have won a few and lost a few. Been there and there abouts. Some close ones which could have gone either ways.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:34 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand opted to bol first and the playing XIs will be out anytime soon. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates of ODI World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:32 PM IST

    Both the captains out here for the toss.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:31 PM IST

    Mark Howard and Sanjay Manjrekar for Bengaluru pitch: “There’s been heavy thunderstorms in the last two or three days. Groudsmen say it should be okay today though. Still 80% chance of precipitation. Square boundaries are not large, 67m to one side and 60m to the other. Pitch is a batting beauty. Least pace reduction off the pitch here in this World Cup which means it comes on to the bat better. Captains will be desperate to chase. Cloudy and humid right now but no rain.”

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:27 PM IST

    There are eighty per cent of chance of rain.

