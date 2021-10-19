OMN vs BAN LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 6 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match 6 between Oman and Bangladesh at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. See the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Oman vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Oman vs Bangladesh T20 Live Score, Oman vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. OMN vs BAN T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: Shakib Al Hasan's all-round performance (42 and 3/28) and pacer Mustafizur Rahman's (4/36) four-for help Bangladesh beat Oman opener in a must-win contest of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match on Tuesday. Jatinder Singh (40) top-scored for hosts Oman. Earlier, Mohammad Naim (64) and Shakib Al Hasan's (42) crucial third-wicket 80-run stand helped Bangladesh score a respectable 153 versus Oman in the mush-win game of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Group B match on Tuesday. Bilal Khan (3/18) and Fayyaz Butt (3/30) were the pick of the bowlers for hosts Oman. TOSS – Mahmudullah wins TOSS, Bangladesh have opted to BAT against Oman in T20 World Cup 2021 match 6.Check Oman vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates, OMN vs BAN Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Oman vs Bangladesh Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Bangladesh Playing XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.