OMN vs BAN LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 6 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match 6 between Oman and Bangladesh at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. OMN vs BAN T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: TOSS – Mahmudullah wins TOSS, Bangladesh have opted to BAT against Oman in T20 World Cup 2021 match 6. Bangladesh will take on Oman in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Tuesday. In a must-win contest, Bangladesh are coming into this match a bit low on confidence after their upsetting loss against Scotland in their opening match of the tournament. On the other hand, Oman started their T20 World Cup campaign with a 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea. Oman are currently at top spot in Group B points table and if they win the Bangladesh clash they will be in a better situation to qualify for Super 12 stage. On the other side, it will become a must-win game for Bangladesh if Scotland beat PNG in the first match of the day. The top two teams from both Group A and B will seal their spot in Super 12s.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.