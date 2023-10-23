Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Shafique-Babar Steady After Imam DEPARTS!
LIVE UPDATES – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Shafique-Babar Steady After Imam DEPARTS!

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 22nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Pakistan Vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates

Updated: October 23, 2023 3:05 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 22nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: In what would be called a stiff battle, Pakistan take on Afghanistan on Monday at the Chepauk. The Babar Azam-led side has won two games out of four that they have played and find themselves at the fifth spot in the leaders board. On the other hand, Afghanistan has staged the biggest upset of the season by defeating the defending champions. Afghanistan beat England in their second match of the competition and they would like to replicate that show against Pakistan.

Live Updates

  • Oct 23, 2023 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Rashid’s over comes to an end and it seems like the Pakistani batters will look to attack him..as he gave only three runs in the end. PAK: 78/1 in 15 overs vs AFG

  • Oct 23, 2023 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: As we can witness the battle between Babar and Rashid…both have their unique skills to tackle, it is interesting to watch the battle.

  • Oct 23, 2023 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: And the wait is over Rashid Khan is into the attack..and he is the player to watch out for in this match.

  • Oct 23, 2023 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Mohammad Nabi again into the attack as he is trying to keep the innings in control…and a solid over by Nabi again. PAK: 75/1 in 14 overs vs AFG

  • Oct 23, 2023 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: And Babar attacks and smashes a four!!! over mid-wicket…that’s a good start by Babar Azam. PAK: 72/1 in 13 overs vs AFG

  • Oct 23, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Azmat is back into the attack and Babar is looking to attack on Azmat to release the pressure.

  • Oct 23, 2023 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: A ver good and tight over by Nabi only one offered in the end. The batters are defencing Nabi’s deliveries. PAK: 64/1 in 12 overs vs AFG

  • Oct 23, 2023 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Here comes Nabi, the batter did not attack him and it would be difficult for the Pakistan batters to attack Nabi.

  • Oct 23, 2023 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Azmat’s over comes to an end with a wicket and the Afghan campaign will look to bamboozle the Pakistan batting order. PAK: 63/1 in 11 overs vs AFG

  • Oct 23, 2023 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Babar comes in and he is off the mark…and smashes a boundary, four on the first ball…it looks like Babar has come with a clear attacking intent.

