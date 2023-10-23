Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – PAK vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Score: Spin to Win at CHEPAUK?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 22nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Pakistan Vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates

Published: October 23, 2023 11:53 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 22nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: In what would be called a stiff battle, Pakistan take on Afghanistan on Monday at the Chepauk. The Babar Azam-led side has won two games out of four that they have played and find themselves at the fifth spot in the leaders board. On the other hand, Afghanistan has staged the biggest upset of the season by defeating the defending champions. Afghanistan beat England in their second match of the competition and they would like to replicate that show against Pakistan.

Live Updates

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    On This Day

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: There are no chances of rain today at the Chepauk. It would be hot and humid. The fitness of the players would be tested under such extreme conditions.

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Imam-ul-Haq reckoned eating more proteins than carbs could help Pakistan’s top order to end their drought of sixes in the powerplay. Do you find the statement bizarre?

  • Oct 23, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: The toss could be interesting. We do not know if there would be dew in the evening in Chennai. If there is, then both teams would like to bowl first.

  • Oct 23, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Pakistan cannot take Afghanistan lightly in Chennai with the pitch set to assist spinners. It is likely Afghanistan field three spinners today.

  • Oct 23, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Pakistan will look to get their campaign on track with a win. Pakistan have not been consistent and that has hurt them already.

  • Oct 23, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs Afg, ODI WC 2023: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of Match no. 22 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Today’s match will take place in Chennai and we will bring you all the latest.

