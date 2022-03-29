PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st ODI LATEST CRICKET UPDATES (FULL SCORECARD)

Lahore: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Check the latest PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Match, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score Today, PAK vs AUS Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming, PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. Pakistan have pulled things back in the last half an hour or so after gettind rid of Ben McDermott (55), Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Alex Carey (4) in quick succession as Australia find themselves in a spot of bother – having lost half their side.Also Read - PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI: Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Hints, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 3:30 PM IST Mar 29 Tuesday

Earlier, having been put into bat first, Australia made full use of the batting friendly conditions as skipper Aaron Finch and Travis Head took the visitors off to a flyer. A 110-run opening stand was broken by Zahid Mahmood as Finch (23) took the long walk back to the dressing but Head (101) continued the onslaught and brought up his 100 off 70 balls before getting dismissed. Iftikhar Ahmed got the all-important wicket of Head who was looking in great touch. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami Reveals Conversation With Hardik Pandya During GT vs LSG

Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Also Read - Punjab Kings-Royal Challengers Bangalore Register UNWANTED IPL Record During Thriller in Mumbai

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson