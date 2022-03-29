LIVE Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Score, Lahore

After fierce competition in the Tests, Pakistan and Australia now shift to white-ball and the first of the three ODIs take place at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. With Australia and Pakistan set to miss key players, it would first – be interesting to see the playing XI that takes the field. Also, with the World Cup Super League points up for grabs, both teams would look to bring their best forward.Also Read - PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI: Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Hints, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 3:30 PM IST Mar 29 Tuesday

Pakistan Probable XI: Imam-Ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Saud Shakeel, Asif Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir Also Read - IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami Reveals Conversation With Hardik Pandya During GT vs LSG

Australia Probable XI: Aaron Finch (c), Travis Head/Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff Also Read - Punjab Kings-Royal Challengers Bangalore Register UNWANTED IPL Record During Thriller in Mumbai