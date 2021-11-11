PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES

Pakistan have turned it around following their first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition. Following a historic win over India where they looked completely invincible, Pakistan have showed very few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan. On the other hand, Australia, the 2010 runners-up, are beginning to peak at the right time in their bid to win their only missing title. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to BOWL against Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. PAK vs AUS Live Score Today- OUT! Pat Cummins removes Asif Ali for a duck as Australia hit back in the final overs of the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Mohammad Rizwan falls for after scoring a brilliant half-century that laid a strong foundation for Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. OUT! Adam Zampa snares Pakistan captain Babar Azam (39) as Australia draw first blood versus Pakistan.

Live Updates

  • 9:06 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021: 15 runs and a wicket from Mitchell Starc’s over! FOUR! That is powered! Fakhar Zaman is in top gear now! Almost took the umpire along. Starc bowls a full toss on middle, this is hammered back towards Starc, he sticks his left hand out but the ball passes him in a flash. The umpire does well to get down in time and it goes to the fence. PAK 158/2 in 18 overs vs AUS at Dubai

  • 9:04 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS T20 Live Score- Top Spell From Fakhar Zaman!

  • 9:04 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: SIX! That is colossal! What a game for Fakhar Zaman to come into form. That is not an easy shot he has just played there. Yes, Starc missed his length, it is full but not perfectly into the slot. Zaman though is so deep inside his crease that it allows him to get under it. After that, Fakhar shows some great bat speed as he dismisses it behind the bowler for a maximum at long-on. 150 up for Pakistan in 2nd semifinal vs Australia

  • 9:03 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Australia Live Score Today: OUT! TAKEN! Mitchell Starc strikes! Starc removes well-set Mohammad Rizwan for 67. A welcome wicket for Australia These two were really taking Pakistan into the pole position. Nevertheless, end of a brilliant knock from Rizwan. Would have loved to be there till the end but he has probably done his job. Starc goes full and wide outside off again. This is really full, difficult to get under those. Rizwan looks to go over mid-off but it goes off the toe end. A simple catch to Smith there at mid-off. PAK 143/2 in 17.3 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium

  • 9:01 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: SIX! That is massive! What a shot again from Mohammad Rizwan. 21 runs from Hazlewood’s over! Takes the full toll of the freebie. This though is right in the slot. Full and on middle from Josh, Rizwan makes excellent use of his wrists and whips it high and over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. The crowd is loving every bit of this stupendous batting. Pakistan 143/1 in 17 overs vs Australia in Dubai

  • 8:58 PM IST

    Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: NO BALL AND FOUR! That is the second time it has happened in the game so far. Josh Hazlewood is feeling the pressure. He has been so good before this game but the pressure of the semi-final is getting to him. This is a high full toss, on middle and Rizwan has pulled it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. Free Hit to follow…

  • 8:54 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS T20 Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup LIVE: SIX! That is muscled! What a shot from Fakhar Zaman! Why try to drag it when you can just tonk it over the fence on the offside. Josh Hazlewood misses his length, he goes full and outside off. This is powered over the long-off fence for a maximum. PAK 130/1 in 16.3 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:52 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top spell from Adam Zampa – 4 overs – 22 runs and 1 wicket! Just the one which means 5 from the over. End of an outstanding spell by Zampa. Zaman steps out but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He ends up playing towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Pakistan 122/1 in 16 overs vs Australia in Dubai

  • 8:49 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- ‘Cometh The Hour, Cometh The Man’ – M Rizwan

  • 8:45 PM IST

    FIFTY! Mohammad Rizwan, you beauty! What a knock! could have left that for a wide but reaches out for it as it is well outside off. Jams it through point for one. With that single, he gets to his fifty off 41 balls. Another excellent knock. What a player! He wasn’t feeling well for the last few days but has risen to the occasion in this big game. His 10th half-century this year, in addition to a hundred and third in the tournament. Can he finish the innings on a high for Pakistan? PAK 106/1 in 14 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium