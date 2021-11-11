PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 2nd Semifinal between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, PAK vs AUS T20 Live Score, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Live Match, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score Today, Pakistan vs Australia T20 Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. PAK vs AUS Live Score Today- OUT! Pat Cummins removes Asif Ali for a duck as Australia hit back in the final overs of the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Mohammad Rizwan falls for after scoring a brilliant half-century that laid a strong foundation for Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. OUT! Adam Zampa snares Pakistan captain Babar Azam (39) as Australia draw first blood versus Pakistan. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to BOWL against Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan have turned it around following their first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition. Following a historic win over India where they looked completely invincible, Pakistan have showed very few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan. On the other hand, Australia, the 2010 runners-up, are beginning to peak at the right time in their bid to win their only missing title. Check Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semifinal: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s– Pakistan vs Australia, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 11 Thursday