PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 2nd Semifinal between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, PAK vs AUS T20 Live Score, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Live Match, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score Today, Pakistan vs Australia T20 Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. PAK vs AUS Live Score Today- OUT! Spinner Shadab Khan’s triple strikes – opener David Warner (49), Mitchell Marsh (28) and Steve Smith (5) lead Pakistan’s fightback against Australia in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021. OUT! Shaheen Afridi provided Pakistan a dream start with the ball as he sends Australia captain Aaron Finch (0) back to the pavilion on a GOLDEN DUCK in Dubai. Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52 balls) and Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten 55 (32 balls) power Pakistan to a competitive total of 176/4 in 20 overs against Australia in the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. OUT! Mitchell Starc (2/38) and Adam Zampa (1/22) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Earlier, TOSS – Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to BOWL against Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday. Pakistan have turned it around following their first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition. Following a historic win over India where they looked completely invincible, Pakistan have showed very few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan. Check Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semifinal: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s– Pakistan vs Australia, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 11 Thursday

Live Updates

  • 10:40 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score: CHANCE OF A RUNOUT! At half-way stage – Australia 89/3 in 10 overs vs Pakistan (176/4) | David Warner survives and it’s a big moment in the game. Back of a length again, on-off. Maxwell pushes it to covers and sets off for a quick single. Fakhar Zaman in the ring gets across and collects the ball. He fires in a throw at the striker’s end but misses the stumps. Warner was not even in the frame. A bad call for a run and Australia are lucky here.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- Shadab Picks up 3rd Wicket of The Night

  • 10:36 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS T20 Live Score Today: Shadab Khan snares Steven Smith for 5. OUT! TAKEN! Shadab does it yet again here! He keeps getting Pakistan back in the game! Tossed up, on off. Smith attempts the slog-sweep but just like Marsh, he gets a top edge. The ball goes miles in the air but Fakhar Zaman settles under it at deep mid-wicket and pouches it. You can question the shot selection here as it was quite needless from Smudge. All he needed to do was to rotate the strike and let Warner take care of hitting the big shots. Knowing him, he would be regretting at the moment. Australia 80/3 in 9 overs, need 97 runs to win vs Pakistan (176/4) in Dubai

  • 10:34 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, PAK vs AUS LIVE MATCH: SIX! Crunched! That is absolutely crunched by the pocket dynamite! Tossed up, on-off, Warner dances down the track. He does not reach the pitch of the ball but goes through with the shot. The result? Well, one of the spectators behind long on gets some catching practice. AUS 76/2 in 8.1 overs vs PAK (176/4) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Australia Live Match Score and Updates: NO BALL AND SIX! Oh boy, what has happened there? The ball slips out of Mohammad Hafeez’s hands. It lands near him and bounces twice before reaching the batter. Warner comes down the track and heaves it way over the mid-wicket fence. It is not a dead ball and the umpire raises his arms to signal six. It is called a no-ball as the ball bounced more than once. Free Hit loading… Australia 67/2 in 7.3 overs vs Pakistan (176/4) in Dubai

  • 10:22 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- Shadab Snares Big-Hitting Marsh

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: FOUR! Edged and a boundary! Smith will take it. Shorter ball, outside off. He rocks back to cut it away but gets the thick outside edge. The ball runs to the third man fence. AUS 57/2 in 7 overs vs PAK (176/4) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:17 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Shadab Khan snares the big-hitting Mitchell Marsh for 28. A leggie does the trick yet again! Tossed up from Shadab, on-off. Marsh looks to slog-sweep but gets the top edge. The ball goes high in the air towards deep square leg. Asif Ali runs in from the fence and keeps his eyes on the ball to take a good catch. The dangerous-looking Marsh has gone but he has given Australia some much-needed momentum in this chase. Australia 52/2 in 6.3 overs vs Pakistan (176/4) in Dubai

  • 10:07 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today: SIX! Mitchell Marsh is the man in form for Australia. 10 runs from the first 2 balls of Rauf’s first over! He has been scoring big runs for them in the past few months, batting at number 3. Back of a length, around off at 89 mph, Marsh picks it early and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum. AUS 40/1 in 4.3 overs vs PAK (176/4) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:05 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, PAK vs AUS LIVE MATCH: 17 runs from Imad Wasim’s over, shift of momentum for Australia! FOUR! David Warner is on fire, he is on the attack. Tossed up, full and around off, Warner goes down and across before heaving it behind square leg for a boundary. Australia 30/1 in 4 overs vs Pakistan (176/4) in Dubai