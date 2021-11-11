PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES

PAK vs AUS Live Score Today- OUT! Spinner Shadab Khan's triple strikes – opener David Warner (49), Mitchell Marsh (28) and Steve Smith (5) lead Pakistan's fightback against Australia in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021. OUT! Shaheen Afridi provided Pakistan a dream start with the ball as he sends Australia captain Aaron Finch (0) back to the pavilion on a GOLDEN DUCK in Dubai. Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52 balls) and Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 55 (32 balls) power Pakistan to a competitive total of 176/4 in 20 overs against Australia in the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. OUT! Mitchell Starc (2/38) and Adam Zampa (1/22) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Earlier, TOSS – Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to BOWL against Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday. Pakistan have turned it around following their first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition. Following a historic win over India where they looked completely invincible, Pakistan have showed very few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan.