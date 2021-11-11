PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 2nd Semifinal between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, PAK vs AUS T20 Live Score, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Live Match, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score Today, Pakistan vs Australia T20 Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. PAK vs AUS Live Score Today- TOSS – Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to BOWL against Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan seem primed to win their second title but it will take a special effort to upstage a tenacious Australia, which is peaking at the right time, in the 2nd semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Pakistan have turned it around following their first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition. The 2009 champion is the only team that remains undefeated in the ongoing tournament. Following a historic win over India where they looked completely invincible, Pakistan have showed very few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan. On the other hand, Australia, the 2010 runners-up, are beginning to peak at the right time in their bid to win their only missing title. Apart from the eight-wicket mauling by England, Aaron Finch and Co. have registered dominant wins which helped them book a semifinal slot ahead of South Africa. Check Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semifinal: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s– Pakistan vs Australia, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 11 Thursday

Also Read - T20 World Cup: Adam Gilchrist on Australia's Chances vs Pakistan in Semifinal 2, Says We've a Big Chance Tonight
Also Read - T20 World Cup: Brian Lara Backs Babar Azam-Led Pakistan to Beat Dangerous Australia in Semi-Final

Live Updates

  • 7:40 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Fine shot from Babar! Josh Hazlewood is a little too full and wide outside off, Babar Azam gets the chance to show his class here. He presses forward, allows the ball to swing and then crunches his drive through covers for a glorious boundary. PAK 10/0 in 1.2 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Today: FOUR! Brilliant Babar! Wrong line from Mitchell Starc and it has been duly punished by Babar Azam. An inswinger attempted by the bowler but the line starts from around the leg and it swings down further, Babar gets enough bat behind it to send it to the fine leg fence. Lovely use of the pace. Pakistan 5/0 in 0.4 overs vs Australia in Dubai

  • 7:34 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score- LALA’s wishes for Babar Azam & Co.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Score Today, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Done with the pre-match formalities! Finch leads his team out on the field. The star batters of Pakistan, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stride out to bat. Loud cheers from the crowd as they walk out. Mitchell Starc will start with the ball. But before that, Australians take the knee while the Pakistan players have their hands on their hearts to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Here we go. All ready to rumble…

  • 7:26 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Australia Live Score Today: Before the match, both the teams along with the match officials walk out in the middle for the national anthems. Plenty of green in the crowd and it will be interesting how big of a ‘home’ advantage Pakistan have here. First, the anthem of Australia will be played followed by that of Pakistan.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score Today: A quick interview with Mohammad Hafeez. He says that as a team they are mentally and physically ready for this match and that is good to see. Adds that this team has great potential and it is very special to see the players respond to different situations. Shares that they are very relaxed and very confident leading into this clash. Confesses that the expectations are always very high when they play in an ICC tournament and they wish to cross these two hurdles and lift the trophy.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Score and Updates: Another cracker of the game coming our way. With the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins all in one game, be assured to see some fiery pace bowling coming at the batters and that should be a mouth-watering phenomenon to witness. Will it be Australia locking horns with New Zealand in the final? Or will it be Pakistan continuing their dominance and meeting the Kiwis on Sunday? We will find out in due course of time.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    Live Score Cricket Today- 5 Minutes For Live-Action From Dubai

  • 7:17 PM IST

    PAK vs AUS Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup LIVE: Stat Attack – Dubai has favoured the chasing teams in this edition of the T20 World Cup. In the 11 games played at this venue so far, only once a team has successfully defended the total. If we zoom in more, no team has defended a total in night games. Dew has played a major role here and hence the toss is going to be critical.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs AUS T20 LIVE: Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, says that they will try to put runs on the board and then defend it. Adds that it is an honour for him to lead such a talented bunch of players. Says that they have played quite a bit of cricket in the UAE and they will try to make good use of that experience. Informs that they are playing the same side.