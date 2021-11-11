PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES

PAK vs AUS Live Score Today- Wicketkeeper-batsman Mathew Wade (41 not out off 17 balls) and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (40* off 30 balls) guided Australia to a five-wicket win versus Pakistan in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Courtesy this win, Australia will take on New Zealand in the title showdown of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Spinner Shadab Khan's four-for (4/26) hurt Australia in the stiff 177 chase against Pakistan. Shadab removed – Glenn Maxwell (7), David Warner (49), Mitchell Marsh (28) and Steve Smith (5). Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52 balls) and Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 55 (32 balls) power Pakistan to a competitive total of 176/4 against Australia in the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Mitchell Starc (2/38) and Adam Zampa (1/22) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Earlier, TOSS – Aaron Finch wins TOSS, Australia opt to BOWL against Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday.