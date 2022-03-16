PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, Australia vs Pakistan Test Match 2 Day 5. CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the National Stadium Karachi. It was an engrossing session of Test cricket with Pakistan still in with a chance to win the Test, needing 217 more runs in the final two session as players take lunch on the final. With skipper Babar Azam (161*) looking determined to pull off a heist, the hosts will fancy their chances to win, if not at least draw the Test match. Abdullah Shafique (96) was dismissed right at the stroke of lunch, only wicket in the session for Australia which will help them to keep their spirits high leading into the second session of play in the final day of the second Test match. Captain Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green – all have picked up a wicket each.

With still all three results possible, we have a thrilling Test match on the cards. Also Read - 2nd Test: Australia Take Control of Second Test Against Pakistan

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (1), Azhar Ali (6) in quick succession yesterday (fourth day of the Test) after been set a massive target of 506 runs by Australia. For Australia, they would look to pick up wickets at regular intervals to entertain any thoughts of winning the Test match.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Lyon have adopted an aggressive line and length against the batters. Probably to choke the flow of runs and they have succeeded a bit in doing so. Pakistan 349-4 after 145 overs.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Marnus Labuschagne is currently having a chat with Rizwan. Probably to break his concentration. FOUR!!! Swepson tries to do a ‘warnie’ here but Rizwan gets on the top of the bounce and plays it for a boundary. Pakistan 346-4 after 143 overs.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: The aggressive approach post tea have put Aussies on the back foot for a while. They have spread the field a bit for both the batters. Babar is currently batting on 179. He might be thinking about the magical 200. Will he get to his maiden double ton? Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: 35 overs left and Pakistan need 180 runs more to win. Can they pull it off? It will be one hell of an achievement if they do. FOUR!!! Babar finishes the over on a high. 10 runs off the over. Pakistan 330-4 after 138 overs.

  • 3:38 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Hello and welcome to the final session of the 2nd test match between Pakistan and Australia. Swepson to continue from one end. FOUR!!! Short and punished! Rizwan rocked back and played it across for a boundary. FOUR!!! This time a full toss from Swepson and Rizwan steers it well along the mid-wicket boundary. Pakistan 320-4 after 137 overs.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: This has been a fascinating contest between the two sides till now. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique were absolutely exceptional in the morning. Shafique chased a wide delivery and missed out on a hundred, however is standing firm as a standalone hope for Pakistan. Fawad Alam couldn’t do much in this innings. But the ever dependable Mohammed Rizwan is out in the middle. The final session is left in this match with Pakistan needing 196 runs. On the other hand, Aussies need 6 wickets more. Who will break first in this battle. Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 3:10 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Mitchell Swepson has been brought back into the attack. He gets some turn on the first ball. He is in his 41st over now and has given away runs at 2.5 RPO. That is impressive stuff from the debutant. Pakistan 310-4

  • 2:47 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: With less than an hour to go in the second session of play, Pakistan would look to not lose any more wickets. That would set up the Test match beautifully going into the final session with both teams in with a chance to win the match. Babar Azam wicket would probably decide the fate of this Test match. So far, he hasn’t put a foot wrong.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Pakistan still need 216 runs win. Australia haven’t given an inch in this session. They are still favourites to win this Test match but Pakistan would feel that they have a pretty good chance to draw this Test match and may be force a win if they can keep wickets in hand. Australia, meanwhile have chipped away with a couple of quiet overs.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Australia have pulled things back, at least in terms of not conceding too many runs. This partnership is only 12 runs old with Pakistan needing another 217 runs to win this Test match. Australia, however, with a couple of wickets will fancy their chances of winning the Test and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.