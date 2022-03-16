PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, Australia vs Pakistan Test Match 2 Day 5. CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the National Stadium Karachi. It was an engrossing session of Test cricket with Pakistan still in with a chance to win the Test, needing 217 more runs in the final two session as players take lunch on the final. With skipper Babar Azam (133*) looking determined to pull off a heist, the hosts will fancy their chances to win, if not at least draw the Test match. Abdullah Shafique (96) was dismissed right at the stroke of lunch, only wicket in the session for Australia which will help them to keep their spirits high leading into the second session of play in the final day of the second Test match. Captain Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green – all have picked up a wicket each.

With still all three results possible, we have a thrilling Test match on the cards.

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (1), Azhar Ali (6) in quick succession yesterday (fourth day of the Test) after been set a massive target of 506 runs by Australia. For Australia, they would look to pick up wickets at regular intervals to entertain any thoughts of winning the Test match.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Australia have pulled things back, at least in terms of not conceding too many runs. This partnership is only 12 runs old with Pakistan needing another 217 runs to win this Test match. Australia, however, with a couple of wickets will fancy their chances of winning the Test and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Nathan Lyon is back on and Australia would be banking on him to give them a couple of wickets on a final day pitch. Rizwan so far has looked good and along with Babar Azam needs to get a partnership here. A hundred-stand between them will set-up the final session of play beautifully.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: It has been a brilliant passage of play for Australia, picked up the wicket of Fawad Alam and now looking for more. Pakistan have a fair bit of rebuilding to do after losing Alam but Babar Azam is still there and that would be enough to let the Aussies know that they are not going to run away with the match.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Rizwan as his usual style of play, gets going right away. As long as he is there, he will keep the scoreboard ticking.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Mohammad Rizwan is the new man in. He is crucial for Pakistan’s chances. Can score at a quick rate. If Rizwan can build a partnership with Babar, this match will go right down to the wire.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Wicket! Alam departs. Cummims gets his man. Australia are still in it to win it. Pakistan, however, would still be hopeful as long as Babar Azam is there.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Babar Azam brings up his 150. What a knock this has been. Just when the team needed it the most.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Babar Azam is keeping most of the strike here. Australia are running out of ideas at the moment. They don’t seem to have a plan to counter Babar Azam right now.

  • 1:44 PM IST
    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: PAK need 234 runs to win, Babar Azam 146, Fawad Alam 8
  • 1:40 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Babar Azam closing in on 150. Fawad Alam so far has looked good. These are promising signs for Pakistan.