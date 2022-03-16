PAK vs AUS LIVE SCORE TODAY, Australia vs Pakistan Test Match 2 Day 5. CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the National Stadium Karachi. It was an engrossing session of Test cricket with Pakistan still in with a chance to win the Test, needing 217 more runs in the final two session as players take lunch on the final. With skipper Babar Azam (133*) looking determined to pull off a heist, the hosts will fancy their chances to win, if not at least draw the Test match. Abdullah Shafique (96) was dismissed right at the stroke of lunch, only wicket in the session for Australia which will help them to keep their spirits high leading into the second session of play in the final day of the second Test match. Captain Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green – all have picked up a wicket each.Also Read - Brain Fade Moment For Azhar Ali As He Gets Out In Identical Fashion To Sachin Tendulkar's Controversial Ducking Dismissal | VIDEO

With still all three results possible, we have a thrilling Test match on the cards. Also Read - 2nd Test: Australia Take Control of Second Test Against Pakistan

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (1), Azhar Ali (6) in quick succession yesterday (fourth day of the Test) after been set a massive target of 506 runs by Australia. For Australia, they would look to pick up wickets at regular intervals to entertain any thoughts of winning the Test match. Also Read - WATCH: Australian Cricketer Alex Carey Falls into Swimming Pool, Teammates Burst Into Laughter

