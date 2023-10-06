Home

LIVE PAK vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Score: Pakistan Eye Winning Start

Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 2, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Stay tuned at India.com for all match updates from PAK vs NED match.

Live Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match 2 score and updates: Babar Azam’s Pakistan is set to compete against Scott Edwards-led Netherlands in the second match of the ongoing edition of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on October 6, Friday. The Men in Green will be eyeing a winning start to their World Cup campaign and will be the favorite. On the other hand, the Dutch side will be underdogs and will eye to start the tournament with an upset.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Squads

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad

