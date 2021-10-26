PAK vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE MATCH Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE SCORE: Experienced batter Shoaib Malik (27 unbeaten) and young Asif Ali (27 not out) kept their cool as Pakistan chased down the 135-run target agaisnt New Zealand in ICC  T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. PAK beat NZ by 5 wickets. Earlier, Pak pacer Haris Rauf (4/22) shines with the ball as “high-flying” Pakistan dominate New Zealand to restrict them for a below-par total of 134/8 in 20 overs in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. NZ captain Kane Williamson (25) failed to make it count after getting a start. TOSS – Babar Azam wins Toss, Pakistan opt to bowl against New Zealand in Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan will have ‘revenge on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 in Sharjah on Tuesday, looking to build on the historic high of beating arch-rivals India in their tournament opener. For a lot of Pakistani fans, the team may have already won the World Cup by ending its 29-year-old World Cup jinx against India but the Babar Azam-led team has already shown the hunger for going all the way. Check Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Aiden Markram, Rassie Van Star as South Africa Thrash West Indies

Live Updates

  • 11:09 PM IST

  • 11:07 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES, PAK vs NZ LIVE: That’s it, Pakistan have gone 2 out of 2! Fullish ball, around off. Asif Ali drives it through cover and the batters come back for the second. Pakistan WIN BY 5 WICKETS! What a chase that turned out to be! It was the opening two which came to the fore for Pakistan in the first game and this time it was the middle and the lower order. Absolutely stunning from Malik and Asif Ali. Especially the former, he paced his innings so well and the others who came out to bat with him just played around him and did their job. Pakistan appear to be superb team and they have more or less sealed their passage to the semi-finals. Pakistan (135/5 in 18.4 overs) beat New Zealand (134/8) by 5 wickets | Rizwan 33, Asif Ali 27*; Sodhi 2/28

  • 11:05 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: SIX! That outta do it now! Asif Ali means business here! Trent Boult bangs in a short ball, around the middle and it’s just not short enough. Asif Ali hangs back and absolutely muscles it over the wide long-on fence. Just 2 needed now.

  • 11:00 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Asif Ali looks to struggle in the middle at the moment. He had been hit in the grills a while back by a Tim Southee bouncer. The physio is out to go through the concussion test yet again. This is taking some time. Asif Ali decides to continue and the physio makes his way out of the pitch.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score World Cup, PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE: SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! You can’t let Shoaib Malik come down the ground. Tossed up from Santner, on off. Malik dances down the track and smokes it over the long-off fence for a maximum. Pakistan 123/5 in 17.4 overs

  • 10:58 PM IST

    Live Score Today PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Mitchell Santner is brought back and Malik is on the charge straightaway. Short and outside off. Malik hangs on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary. This match is swinging from one end to the other. PAK 115/5 in 17.1 overs vs NZ (134/8) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

  • 10:57 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Match Updates, T20 World Cup LIVE: Kane Williamson has taken the review for an LBW decision. This one is more hope than certainty. UltraEdge shows that there’s no bat involved and Ball Tracker confirms that the ball is going over the stumps. Asif Ali stays at the crease. NOT OUT! Southee appeals for an lbw but the umpire is unmoved. A length ball, around middle and off. Ali stays inside the crease and looks to pull it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads, Southee and the team appeals but the umpire says no. Kane Williamson decides to take it upstairs. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball is missing the wickets. Asif Ali survies.

  • 10:55 PM IST

  • 10:55 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: SIX! Asif Ali is on a roll. Back-to-back maximums. Touch short and on-off from Tim Southee. Ali hangs back and powers it over the long-on fence for another maximum. Pakistan are right back in it. Pakistan 111/5 in 16.3 overs vs New Zealand (134/8) in Sharjah

  • 10:53 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today: SIX! BANG! Asif Ali is getting his side back in the game. He hits it down the ground. Slower ball from Southee, half volley, around off. Ali powers it down the ground for a maximum at long-off. 100 up for Pakistan in some style!