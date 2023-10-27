HIGHLIGHTS – PAK Vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: South Africa Clinch Thriller, Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket

Top Recommended Stories

Pakistan vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 26: South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a nail-biting encounter in Chennai on Friday.

Updated: October 27, 2023 11:10 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023 Highlights

Pakistan vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 26: South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a tense finish to push their Asian rivals to the brink of elimination from the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Friday.

Temba Bavuma-led side bowled out Babar Azam-led side for 270 and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 271 for 9 in 47.2 overs with Aiden Markram top-scoring with a 93-ball 91.

Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Babar Azam made a 65-ball 50, while Saud Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

However, Pakistan couldn’t build partnerships as South Africa managed to take wickets with Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • Oct 27, 2023 11:06 PM IST

    “It is chaos at the moment. The guys are enjoying the moment. The guys are picking up Shamsi. Chaos at the moment. Nail-biting finish, if you are a South African fan, you will be happy. Pressure with us chasing, we haven’t done well to rectify that. It will be easier to have those conversations especially after the win. You need to have the guys in the best situations and truly speak out as to what they were thinking. Hard to say now but those conversations will happen. It is something we have spoken and something which has been thrown about. We have a blueprint when we bat first, we can’t say with conviction we have that when we are chasing. We want to be a lot more clinical with the bat. That’s nice to hear. KG (Rabada) is good, it was more precautionary, he is experiencing lower back issues and a couple of days rest before New Zealand and he will be in contention. Ecstatic for Shamsi, started with the ball, came in when conditions were helpful and then with the bat. We have seen Shamsi gloating on social media about his batting. It won’t stop for the next two weeks but it’s nice for a senior guy like Shamsi to come out with the bat like that,” Temba Bavuma | South Africa captain said.

  • Oct 27, 2023 11:06 PM IST

    “We are very close, we did not finish well. Very disappointing for the whole team. We fought back very well. In the batting we were 10-15 short. The fast bowlers and spinners fought well but unfortunately it was not to be. It is part of the game, in DRS it is part of the game. Had he given it out, it would have favored us. We have an opportunity to win this and stay in the race but not to be. We will try our best in the next 3 matches and put our efforts and play for Pakistan. Let’s see where we will stand after that,” Babar Azam | Pakistan captain said.

  • Oct 27, 2023 11:05 PM IST

    “Really happy. I knew I had to do a job there, but the guys before me set it up. Credit goes to those guys too. I’ve played enough cricket to know sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn’t. I didn’t expect to be here with my pads on doing this interview. (On the last over) If I tried to play a big shot and if it didn’t come off, the boys wouldn’t welcome me back to the change room. So there was no doubt in my mind that I had to just defend and get Kesh on strike. These are the kind of moments you dream of, to be in the middle at the end and win your team a game. Kesh was unbelievable out there,” Tabraiz Shamsi | Player of the Match said.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SA, ODI WC 2023: Huge roar from Shamsi and Maharaj as they won the match. Shocking face in the Pakistan camp as they lost a match where they could have won easily. Tough luck from them. Pakistan’s hopes of reaching semis will be tough from here. While South Africa has snatched the first place from India.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SA, ODI WC 2023: SOUTH AFRICA WIN!!! Maharaj and Shamsi have done it. Poor delivery from Nawaz as he bowls a harmless short ball at the leg stump and Maharaj just tickles it away to fine leg for a four.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SA, ODI WC 2023: 5 runs more needed as Pakistan needs just one wicket to win this historic match at Chennai. Another great over by Wasim Jr. as he just gave three runs.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SA, ODI WC 2023: Pitching outside off, impact in line and WICKETS UMPIRE CALL!!! Oh my god, what an escape for the Proteas here. The whole Pakistan camp is shell-shocked here. Just 8 runs more are required.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SA, ODI WC 2023: DRS TAKEN BY PAKISTAN!!! Haris Rauf bowled a pacy delivery onto the stumps. Shamsi was late into bring the bat down. Initial replay looks like it is crashing onto the stumps.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SA, ODI WC 2023: WICKET!! Haris Rauf you beauty! What a great catch by him on his follow-through. Excellent bowling by him and an outstanding catch also! 11 more runs are needed and Nigidi is back in the hut. Pakistan are just one wicket away from a historical win.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SA, ODI WC 2023: 11 more runs are required in 30 balls. Wasim Jr conceded just four runs. Good effort over by Wasim Jr. SA 260/8 (45)

