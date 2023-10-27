Home

HIGHLIGHTS – PAK Vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: South Africa Clinch Thriller, Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket

Pakistan vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 26: South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a nail-biting encounter in Chennai on Friday.

Pakistan vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 26: South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a tense finish to push their Asian rivals to the brink of elimination from the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Friday.

Temba Bavuma-led side bowled out Babar Azam-led side for 270 and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 271 for 9 in 47.2 overs with Aiden Markram top-scoring with a 93-ball 91.

Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Babar Azam made a 65-ball 50, while Saud Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

However, Pakistan couldn’t build partnerships as South Africa managed to take wickets with Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

