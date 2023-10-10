Top Recommended Stories

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, LIVE Updates, Match 8: Madhushanka's Twin Strike Put Pakistan In Spot Of Bother.

Updated: October 10, 2023 7:30 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE Updates – PAK vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in Match 8 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on October 10. Sri Lanka have never been able to defeat Pakistan in the history of World Cup. In eight matches between them, the Men in Green have been victorious on seven occasions while one of the matches ended in no result. The Lankan Lions would like to put an end to this streak and record their first World Cup victory over their Asian rivals.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Live Updates

  • Oct 10, 2023 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE -PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: 12 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 55/2. PAK 55/2 (12)

  • Oct 10, 2023 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE – PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: 10 overs has been done and dusted, Pakistan are now at 48/2. PAK 48/2 (10)

  • Oct 10, 2023 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE – PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: OUT!! Babar Azam gone!! Madushanka at it again and removes the danger man! Mohammad Rizwan is now the new man in. Pakistan in spot of bother. PAK 37/2 (8)

  • Oct 10, 2023 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE – PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: 5 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 22/1. With Imam-ul-Haq gone, it’s down to captain Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique to take the game from here on. PAK 22/1 (5)

  • Oct 10, 2023 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE – PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: OUT!! We have the first wicket! Imam-ul-Haq departs! Dilshan Madhushanka strikes early for Sri Lanka! PAK 20/1 (3.5)

  • Oct 10, 2023 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: We are back for the run-chase! Imam ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique open innings for Pakistan. After the first over, the Men in Green are now at 6/0. PAK 6/0 (1)

  • Oct 10, 2023 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: That’s it! Sri Lanka finish on 344 runs. SL 344/9 (50)

  • Oct 10, 2023 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama slams hundred as well!! Sri Lanka on top and after 46 overs of play, the Lankan Lions are now at 321/5. SL 321/5 (46)

  • Oct 10, 2023 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Samrawickrama has completed his half-century and the run-rate is still over 7. He needs to stay till the very end. 250 up for Sri Lanka. SL 255/4 (36)

  • Oct 10, 2023 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: When it looked like Sri Lanka will cruise to a big total, Hasan Ali plays spoilsport and with this twin strikes have put the Lankan Lions in some spot of bother. A set Samarawickrama and de Silva will now have to rebuild from here on. SL 235/4 (32.4)

