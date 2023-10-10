Home

LIVE Updates – PAK Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Eye First Win

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, LIVE Updates, Match 8: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from PAK vs SL tie.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Updates

LIVE Updates – PAK vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in Match 8 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on October 10. Sri Lanka have never been able to defeat Pakistan in the history of World Cup. In eight matches between them, the Men in Green have been victorious on seven occasions while one of the matches ended in no result. The Lankan Lions would like to put an end to this streak and record their first World Cup victory over their Asian rivals.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana

