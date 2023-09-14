Highlights – Pak vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: SL Beat PAK To Qualify For Finals

Home

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets on Thursday in a Super 4 game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo to seal their spot in the final against Rohit Sharma-led Team India India in the final.

Rain once again played a major role and the 50-over match was first reduced to 45 then 42 overs. Pakistan batters weren’t looking that sound in front of the Sri Lankan bowling line-up. However, the sixth-wicket century stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed helped them reach a good total.

Rizwan’s unbeaten 86 runs knock and death overs blitz helped Pakistan post 252/7 in 42 overs against Sri Lanka in a must-win match. However, Sri Lanka’s approach in the chase was what separated them from Men in Green.

Their hunger to win was highly visible. Knocks from Kusal Mendis (91 off 87), Sadeera Samarawickrama (48 off 51) and Charith Asalanka (49 not out) ensured their team’s qualification in the final of the Continental tournament for the second consecutive time.

PAK vs SL Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

