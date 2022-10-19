LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates, Warm-up Game

For Babar Azam and Co., it will be their last chance to iron out the wrinkles ahead of the India game on Sunday. Pakistan takes on Afghanistan at Brisbane on Wednesday in their final warm-up game. The game has a lot of Asian interest and is expected to be a cracker.Also Read - LIVE | Sco vs Ire Updates, T20 WC 2022: Scotland Opt To Bat

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Also Read - NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's New Zealand vs India T20 WC Warm-up Match at Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST October 19 Wed

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Also Read - Highlights Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Lankan Lions Win By 73 Runs

Live Updates

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates, Warm-up Game: This is the good over for Afghanistan as Nabi and Ibrahim managed to put nine runs on board. LIVE | PAK: 73/4 in 12 overs vs AFG

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates, Warm-up Game: Afghanistan side is in trouble the team need to look into the game and scalp some wickets to come back in the game. LIVE | PAK: 62/4 in 11 overs vs AFG

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates: Captain Nabi is in the middle and now he would like to steady the ship. Nawaz has also picked up a wicket that will boost his confidence. LIVE | PAK: 58/4 in 10 overs vs AFG

  • 9:19 AM IST

  • 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates: As expected, Pakistan has started well against Afghanistan. Shaheen Afridi has been brilliant with the new ball and that would calm the nerves back in his country.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates, Warm-up Game: Afghanistan will look to get off to a steady start, while Pakistan will eye early wickets.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Mohammad Nabi at Toss: “Happy to bat first. It’s the third match on this pitch. We’ll try to post a good score. We take experience from the various leagues. Few of us have played the Big Bash as well, we know the conditions. Mujeeb is better than me with the new ball.”

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Babar Azam at Toss: “We are bowling first and we are trying to take early wickets. Looks like a good pitch. 160-170 will be good to chase. We were not up to the mark with our fielding. We had a fielding session yesterday, so we are confident. This is a good pitch to bat on. We are playing our full-strength today. We are ready (for the WC) and looking forward to this game.”

  • 8:02 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates: The last time the two sides met was at the Asia Cup stage, it went right down to the wire before Naseem Shah’s heroics saw Babar and Co. edge Afghanistan.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates: It would be interesting to see the players Pakistan field against Afghanistan. Babar did not play the last game against England. Will he play today?