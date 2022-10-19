LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates, Warm-up Game

For Babar Azam and Co., it will be their last chance to iron out the wrinkles ahead of the India game on Sunday. Pakistan takes on Afghanistan at Brisbane on Wednesday in their final warm-up game. The game has a lot of Asian interest and is expected to be a cracker.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Also Read - NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's New Zealand vs India T20 WC Warm-up Match at Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST October 19 Wed

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Also Read - Highlights Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Lankan Lions Win By 73 Runs

Live Updates

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates, Warm-up Game: Twitterati started hailing the Pakistan star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for his bowling against Afghanistan. Let’s take a look at how twitter reacts.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Pakistan’s bowling has done a classy start. What a bowling!!.

  • 11:01 AM IST

    Fans were so excited about the match but the weather has another plan. Shaheen Shah Afridi was in lethal form against Afghanistan.

  • 10:59 AM IST

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates: It would be unfortunate if overs are docked, but if it continues to pour then that call would also be taken.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates, Warm-up Game: Rain is here in Brisbane and that has halted the Pakistan chase. As we speak, the shower is getting heavier. Fans would hope the game starts quickly.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates: Focus would be on Babar as he missed the last game. He would like to get among the runs here. The captain has not been in the best of form lately.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates: Pakistan is off to a good start here. Given the batting depth they have, 155 should be easy – but you just never know.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates, Warm-up Game: Afghanistan captain Nabi completes the fifty runs mark with a boundary on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s last over what a game by the skipper. AFG 154/6 (20)

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Afg Updates, Warm-up Game: Batters are smashing Shaheen Shah for boundaries, and Afghanistan has crossed 150 runs mark. What a comeback for Afghanistan. AFG 151/6 (19.3)