LIVE Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Score and Match Updates

Lahore: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 5 of the 3rd and the final test at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore between Australia and Pakistan.Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

Nathan Lyon takes advantage of the 5th day pitch and Azhar Ali departs. Pakistan captain Babar Azam joins half centurion Imam-ul-Haq in the middle. Australia struck early in the day. All rounder Cameron Green picks up the in-form Abdullah Shafique (27 off 80) Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

After toiling hard in the field while bowling, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave their team a brisk start against Australia as the third and final Test match was evenly poised at the end of Day 4, here on Thursday. Also Read - 1st ODI, IND vs SA Highlights: Bavuma, Dussen Double Ton Help South Africa Beat India By 31 Runs

The visitors looked strong with the bat for the most of the day, with Usman Khawaja leading the attack with a fine Test hundred. Australia declared their second innings on 227/3 late on Day 4, setting Pakistan a target of 351. In reply, the hosts’ openers Shafique (27 not out) and Imam (42 not out) didn’t give away any wickets and took their team to 73/0 at the stumps as 278 more runs are now needed for a win on the final day. Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made it through, with Shafique fortunate to survive just before the close when he was dropped by Smith in the slips. And the openers will resume with the score of 73/0, with all three results still possible on the final day of the series.

Check Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score and 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction and Check the latest Test match Live score, AUS vs PAK second Test Live Match, Australia vs Pakistan Test match Live Score Today, Australia vs Pakistan Test Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, AUS vs PAK Live Match Score 2022 Today cricket updates here.