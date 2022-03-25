LIVE Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Score and Match Updates

Lahore: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 5 of the 3rd and the final test at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore between Australia and Pakistan.Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

Nathan Lyon takes advantage of the 5th day pitch and Azhar Ali departs. Pakistan captain Babar Azam joins half centurion Imam-ul-Haq in the middle. Australia struck early in the day. All rounder Cameron Green picks up the in-form Abdullah Shafique (27 off 80) Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

After toiling hard in the field while bowling, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave their team a brisk start against Australia as the third and final Test match was evenly poised at the end of Day 4, here on Thursday. Also Read - 1st ODI, IND vs SA Highlights: Bavuma, Dussen Double Ton Help South Africa Beat India By 31 Runs

The visitors looked strong with the bat for the most of the day, with Usman Khawaja leading the attack with a fine Test hundred. Australia declared their second innings on 227/3 late on Day 4, setting Pakistan a target of 351. In reply, the hosts’ openers Shafique (27 not out) and Imam (42 not out) didn’t give away any wickets and took their team to 73/0 at the stumps as 278 more runs are now needed for a win on the final day. Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made it through, with Shafique fortunate to survive just before the close when he was dropped by Smith in the slips. And the openers will resume with the score of 73/0, with all three results still possible on the final day of the series.

Check Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score and 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction and Check the latest Test match Live score, AUS vs PAK second Test Live Match, Australia vs Pakistan Test match Live Score Today, Australia vs Pakistan Test Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, AUS vs PAK Live Match Score 2022 Today cricket updates here.

Live Updates

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Babar Azam has arrived at the crease and has arrived in style. Cummins bowls a fuller delivery and Babar just displays the full phase of the bat. It races past the bowler for a boundary. Classic straight drive! Pakistan 110-2 after 47 overs.

  • 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: LOUD Appeal for caught behind. Umpire is unmoved. Australian players are confident that Azhar Ali has nicked it. There is some spike and 3rd umpire has given it OUT!. Azhar Ali is not happy with the decision. Pakistan now 2 down as Azhar Ali departs for 17(47). Pakistan 105-2 after 45.2 overs.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Brilliant yorker by Mitchell Starc and equally well played by Imam-ul-haq. Another brilliant over concluded by Mitchell Starc. He is targeting Imam’s pads but to no avail. Pakistan 105-1 after 45 overs.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: On this day in 1992, Pakistan won their first ever world cup. It was a herculean effort from the Imran Khan-led side to beat England in that game. Can current Pakistan test team complete this record chase to pay a fitting tribute to their 92 heroes. Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Imam-ul-haq should not risk his innings for stealing singles. Just as we speak, DRINKS BREAK!!! It is a hot day today and Australian bowlers will need plenty of fluids in order to bowl long spells. Pakistan 103-1 after 43 overs.

  • 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Almost shaving the off stump! Beauty from Nathan Lyon. He is pitching it right into the rough. However, Azhar Ali is an experienced campaigner and he can defend these deliveries all day. Pakistan 103-1 after 42.1 overs

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Lyon is trying to pitch it in the rough for the left hander Imam-ul-haq. He has not able to create that many chances. Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-haq have settled down now and the partnership is now 24(58). Pakistan 103-1 after 40.3 overs.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: FOUR!!! Azhar Ali effortlessly plays a cover drive. It was not a full bloodied drive. Just a mere push. FOUR!! Another boundary. Runs coming thick and fast for Pakistan now. 9 runs off the over now. Imam-ul-haq brings up his 50. Pakistan 98-1 after 39.2 overs.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Cameron Green is bowling at good pace. He is touching the early 140’s with an occasional bouncer every now and then. Maiden over for Cameron Green. Excellent length from the pacer. Pakistan 85-1 after 37 overs.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Azhar Ali is struggling at the moment. He is playing the in-swingers with the front leaning too forward and that is what the Australian pacers want. Appeal for LBW!!!! Massive inside-edge. Pakistan 83-1 after 35 overs.