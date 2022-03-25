LIVE Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Score and Match Updates

Lahore: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 5 of the 3rd and the final test at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore between Australia and Pakistan.Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

LUNCH BREAK! Pakistan 136-2 after 60 overs. An intriguing session with the bat and ball between the two sides. Australia were successful in getting two Pakistan wickets in the session – Azhar Ali and Abdullah Shafique. On the other hand, Imam-ul-haq has been the star in the session with the bat. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has accompanied him in the middle. Can they pull off something special today? Nathan Lyon takes advantage of the 5th day pitch and Azhar Ali departs. Pakistan captain Babar Azam joins half centurion Imam-ul-Haq in the middle. Australia struck early in the day. All rounder Cameron Green picks up the in-form Abdullah Shafique (27 off 80) Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

After toiling hard in the field while bowling, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave their team a brisk start against Australia as the third and final Test match was evenly poised at the end of Day 4, here on Thursday. Also Read - 1st ODI, IND vs SA Highlights: Bavuma, Dussen Double Ton Help South Africa Beat India By 31 Runs

The visitors looked strong with the bat for the most of the day, with Usman Khawaja leading the attack with a fine Test hundred. Australia declared their second innings on 227/3 late on Day 4, setting Pakistan a target of 351. In reply, the hosts’ openers Shafique (27 not out) and Imam (42 not out) didn’t give away any wickets and took their team to 73/0 at the stumps as 278 more runs are now needed for a win on the final day. Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made it through, with Shafique fortunate to survive just before the close when he was dropped by Smith in the slips. And the openers will resume with the score of 73/0, with all three results still possible on the final day of the series.

Check Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score and 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction and Check the latest Test match Live score, AUS vs PAK second Test Live Match, Australia vs Pakistan Test match Live Score Today, Australia vs Pakistan Test Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, AUS vs PAK Live Match Score 2022 Today cricket updates here.

Live Updates

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: LUNCH BREAK! Pakistan 136-2 after 60 overs. An intriguing session with the bat and ball between the two sides. Australia were successful in getting two Pakistan wickets in the session – Azhar Ali and Abdullah Shafique. On the other hand, Imam-ul-haq has been the star in the session with the bat. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has accompanied him in the middle. Can they pull off something special today? Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Lyon will be key for Australia in the innings. So far safely negotiated by Babar and Imam-ul-Haq, however, how long will that continue? Stay tuned for live updates. Pakistan 136-2 after 59.1 overs.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Another over safely negotiated by Babar and Imam. Imam has been impressive till now. Swepson into the attack and he starts with a ridiculous full toss. Babar puts it away easily. Single to get off strike now. Pakistan 127-2 after 54.2 overs.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Not turning as much as Nathan Lyon would like. Imam is trying to put the pressure back onto Lyon, but to no avail. Babar Azam is cheering Imam by saying “Chadh ke maario isse” – roughly translates to Keep attacking! EDGE AND DOES NOT CARRY! Imam survives. Pakistan 118-2 after 52 overs.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Babar Azam-Mohammed Rizwan are the two most important wickets. Both were instrumental in getting the team out of danger in the Karachi test. Slower ball from Cummins! Something different. Pakistan 114-2 after 51 overs.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: David Warner has dropped a difficult chance at silly point. He is an exceptional fielder, so these kind of pitches just get stuck in the hand. This will be a tough battle between the two sides who want to give nothing away. Pakistan 112-2 after 49.2 overs.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Babar Azam has arrived at the crease and has arrived in style. Cummins bowls a fuller delivery and Babar just displays the full phase of the bat. It races past the bowler for a boundary. Classic straight drive! Pakistan 110-2 after 47 overs.

  • 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: LOUD Appeal for caught behind. Umpire is unmoved. Australian players are confident that Azhar Ali has nicked it. There is some spike and 3rd umpire has given it OUT!. Azhar Ali is not happy with the decision. Pakistan now 2 down as Azhar Ali departs for 17(47). Pakistan 105-2 after 45.2 overs.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Brilliant yorker by Mitchell Starc and equally well played by Imam-ul-haq. Another brilliant over concluded by Mitchell Starc. He is targeting Imam’s pads but to no avail. Pakistan 105-1 after 45 overs.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: On this day in 1992, Pakistan won their first ever world cup. It was a herculean effort from the Imran Khan-led side to beat England in that game. Can current Pakistan test team complete this record chase to pay a fitting tribute to their 92 heroes. Stay tuned for live updates!