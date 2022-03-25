LIVE Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Score and Match Updates

Lahore: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 5 of the 3rd and the final test at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore between Australia and Pakistan.Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

Pakistan are losing grip on the match as they have lost half their side. Mohammed Rizwan departs after a bad LBW decision from the umpire. Babar Azam still key in the chase. Fawad Alam struggles in the series continue as he departs for 11(20). Australia gets Imam-ul-haq just after lunch courtesy of brilliant bowling from Nathan Lyon. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

LUNCH BREAK! Pakistan 136-2 after 60 overs. An intriguing session with the bat and ball between the two sides. Australia were successful in getting two Pakistan wickets in the session – Azhar Ali and Abdullah Shafique. On the other hand, Imam-ul-haq has been the star in the session with the bat. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has accompanied him in the middle. Can they pull off something special today? Nathan Lyon takes advantage of the 5th day pitch and Azhar Ali departs. Pakistan captain Babar Azam joins half centurion Imam-ul-Haq in the middle. Australia struck early in the day. All rounder Cameron Green picks up the in-form Abdullah Shafique (27 off 80) Also Read - 1st ODI, IND vs SA Highlights: Bavuma, Dussen Double Ton Help South Africa Beat India By 31 Runs

Check Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score and 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction and Check the latest Test match Live score, AUS vs PAK second Test Live Match, Australia vs Pakistan Test match Live Score Today, Australia vs Pakistan Test Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, AUS vs PAK Live Match Score 2022 Today cricket updates here.