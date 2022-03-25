LIVE Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Score and Match Updates

Lahore: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 5 of the 3rd and the final test at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore between Australia and Pakistan.Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

After toiling hard in the field while bowling, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave their team a brisk start against Australia as the third and final Test match was evenly poised at the end of Day 4, here on Thursday. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

The visitors looked strong with the bat for the most of the day, with Usman Khawaja leading the attack with a fine Test hundred. Australia declared their second innings on 227/3 late on Day 4, setting Pakistan a target of 351. In reply, the hosts’ openers Shafique (27 not out) and Imam (42 not out) didn’t give away any wickets and took their team to 73/0 at the stumps as 278 more runs are now needed for a win on the final day. Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made it through, with Shafique fortunate to survive just before the close when he was dropped by Smith in the slips. And the openers will resume with the score of 73/0, with all three results still possible on the final day of the series. Also Read - 1st ODI, IND vs SA Highlights: Bavuma, Dussen Double Ton Help South Africa Beat India By 31 Runs

Check Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score and 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction and Check the latest Test match Live score, AUS vs PAK second Test Live Match, Australia vs Pakistan Test match Live Score Today, Australia vs Pakistan Test Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, AUS vs PAK Live Match Score 2022 Today cricket updates here.

Live Updates

  • 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: They key for Pakistan will be to keep wickets in hand. On the other hand, Australia need that a magical spell from any of their bowlers. Will Green put his hand up today or Starc or Cummins? Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Cameron Green from the other end. He brings one into the right hander, however, well left by the Abdullah Shafique. LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!!! Umpire says NOTOUT! Cummins decide against the review. It was a good yorker but it was sliding down the leg side. This is an excellent start by Green. Pakistan 77-0 after 29 overs.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Australian captain Pat Cummins will start the proceedings for Australia. Imam-ul-haq defends the first ball nicely. Two slips for Cummins. He is eyeing Imam as a leg before candidate. In this series, he has been struck in front quite a few times. Maiden over from Cummins. FOUR!! First boundary for today. Down the leg side and punished. Pakistan now 73-0 after 28 overs.

  • 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: But Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made it through, with Shafique fortunate to survive just before the close when he was dropped by Smith in the slips. And the openers will resume with the score of 73/0, with all three results still possible on the final day of the series.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: However, this is a new day and 5th day of the test match often belongs to the bouncers. Australian pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Cameron Green will search of early inroads today. The ball has reversed for bowlers on both the sides.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: We are just half an hour away from the live action. This has been a riveting contest till now between the two sides. Pakistan need 278 runs more to win. They have got 10 wickets in hand. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali batted beautifully to reduce the margin by 73.

  • 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 5 of the 3rd and the final test at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore between Australia and Pakistan.