HIGHLIGHTS: PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Match 1: Pakistan Crush Nepal By 238 Runs

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score and latest updates from Multan Cricket Stadium.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Pakistan VS Nepal 342/6 (50.0) 104/9 (23.3) Run Rate: (Current: 4.43) NEP need 239 runs in 159 balls at 9.01 rpo Last Wicket: Kushal Malla c Iftikhar Ahmed b Shadab Khan 6 (4) - 104/9 in 23.2 Over Lalit Rajbanshi 0 * (1) 0x4, 0x6 Karan KC 7 (6) 1x4, 0x6 Shadab Khan (6.3-0-27-3) * Mohammad Nawaz (2-0-13-1)

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup Match 1 Live Blog

Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Match 1 Live: Pakistan will face Nepal in the Asia Cup opener in Lahore. The Babar Azam-led side come into the series on the back of a stunning win over Afghanistan in the ODI series. Pakistan did manage to beat the Afghans but their batting struggled against the Afghanistan spinners. The hosts cannot take Nepal lightly, who have a good team at their disposal.

August 30 will be the biggest day in Nepal cricket’s history. The team managed to secure a place in the Asia Cup after winning the ACC Premier Cup. Playing against teams like India and Pakistan, Nepal has already won a lot in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP) Asia Cup 1s ODI Match Details

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Date And Time: August 30, 3:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 1st ODI Multan Pitch Report

The pitch in Multan will be flat and great for run scoring. The ball will come on nicely and there will be very little lateral movement with the new ball. There may be some reverse swing late in the innings but good line and length will be key to success.

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 1st ODI TV Channel And Live Streaming Details

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, and Bhutan. The Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match will be streamed free on the Hotstar app in India.

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 1st ODI Playing 11s

Pakistan Playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Nepal Playing 11

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

