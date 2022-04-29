Highlights | Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Punjab Kings By 20 Runs. Lucknow Super Giants Dent Punjab Kings. Jitesh Perishes; Bairstow-Dhawan Key in Run-Chase For Punjab. Livingstone Perishes; Bairstow Key in Run-Chase For Punjab. Lucknow on Top; Punjab Kings in Spot of Bother. Punjab Lose Openers; Bairstow-Rajapaksa Key in Run-Chase. Mayank Agarwal Perishes; Shikhar Dhawan Key in Run-Chase For Punjab. Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal Steady in Run-Chase For Punjab. Mohsin Khan Late Surge Takes Lucknow to 153. Rahul Chahar picks up yet another wicket as Jason Holder departs. Punjab on Top, Lucknow in Complete Disarray. Punjab on Top, Marcus Stoinis Key For Lucknow. de Kock-Hooda Depart Quickly, Lucknow in Spot of Bother. Quinton de Kock Departs, Deepak Hooda Key For Lucknow. Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda Strong For Lucknow. Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda Steady For Lucknow. KL Rahul Perishes, Quinton de Kock Key For Lucknow. Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to field first at MCA Stadium, Pune. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights PBKS vs LSG, Recent Match Report

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

