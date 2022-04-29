Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Also Read - RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 44 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM IST April 30, Saturday

Rahul Chahar picks up yet another wicket as Jason Holder departs. Punjab on Top, Lucknow in Complete Disarray. Punjab on Top, Marcus Stoinis Key For Lucknow. de Kock-Hooda Depart Quickly, Lucknow in Spot of Bother. Quinton de Kock Departs, Deepak Hooda Key For Lucknow. Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda Strong For Lucknow. Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda Steady For Lucknow. KL Rahul Perishes, Quinton de Kock Key For Lucknow. Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to field first at MCA Stadium, Pune. Mayank Agarwal at the toss: We are going to bowl first. We’d like to know what total to chase. No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It’s going to be a terrific challenge. KL Rahul at the toss: When dew is not around, it’s quite an even game. I have played here before, we’ll have to bat smartly. Manish misses out, Avesh Khan comes in. It’s a high boundary-scoring ground, good to have an extra bowling option. It’ll be a good opportunity for Jason to bat at seven. Another opportunity for us to get two points. Also Read - GT vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 43 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 30, Saturday

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh. Also Read - Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Taken Most Of The Accolades But This Man Has Been A Gun Player: Ravi Shastri

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

Live | IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG, Match 42: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | PBKS vs LSG | LSG vs PBKS | Mayank Agarwal | KL Rahul | Shikhar Dhawan | Quinton de Kock | PBKS vs LSG Live, LSG vs PBKS, PBKS vs LSG Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, PBKS vs LSG Dream11, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL live, PBKS vs LSG live score