Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to field first at MCA Stadium, Pune. Mayank Agarwal at the toss: We are going to bowl first. We'd like to know what total to chase. No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It's going to be a terrific challenge. KL Rahul at the toss: When dew is not around, it's quite an even game. I have played here before, we'll have to bat smartly. Manish misses out, Avesh Khan comes in. It's a high boundary-scoring ground, good to have an extra bowling option. It'll be a good opportunity for Jason to bat at seven. Another opportunity for us to get two points.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

Live Updates

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: Quentin de Kock rotates the strike in the first ball of the over. Arshdeep manages to get it on the pads in the next ball to KL Rahul but it’s going a little above the stumps, dot ball. The left-arm pacer earns another dot. He hits the pads again, he goes for the appeal but the umpire is not interested, just going down the leg-side. A little swing and Rahul goes for the defensive shot in the next delivery. Gets it off the pads Rahul and gets a boundary FOUR! 5 off it. LSG 5/0 (1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: KL Rahul and Quentin de Kock open innings fro Lucknow Super Giants. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball for Punjab Kings. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: KL Rahul: When dew is not around, it’s quite an even game. It’s important for us to start well, really assess the conditions in the first couple of overs, set-up a really solid base and then enjoy our batting and explode. I have played here before, we’ll have to bat smartly. Manish misses out, Avesh Khan comes in. It’s a high boundary-scoring ground, one extra bowler would give more options. It’ll be a good opportunity for Jason to bat at seven. Ideally wouldn’t want him to bat, but if he does, it’s a good opportunity to show his batting skills. (On playing against Mayank) Quite balanced, we are going to look at this as another game, another opportunity for us to get two points. We all enjoy playing this tournament and every game is important. Regardless of which opposition we are playing, we try to enjoy our cricket, try and execute our plans. This is one game I wouldn’t be wishing well for Mayank.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: Mayank Agarwal: We are going to bowl first. We’d like to know what total to chase. No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It’s going to be a terrific challenge.

  • 7:06 PM IST

  • 7:05 PM IST

  • 7:01 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: NEWS FROM THE TOSS: PUNJAB KINGS HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD FIRST.
  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: Marcus Stoinis: Looking forward to today’s game. we have had five days between our last game, we are ready to go, no excuses today. We are just trying to figure out the right make-up of our team. It’s a good sign for us because we are still winning, we are sitting at a solid position on the table and I don’t think we are playing our best cricket. So, we are figuring a few things out and we’re getting to the point again now, so hopefully we iron out a few of those things out. (Preferred batting position) Higher the better, but I am happy to do whatever the team needs. Bowling’s good, we’ve got a lot of options. I am not exactly sure what team we are going in with today but I am assuming there’s a lot of bowling options. If required, I am ready to go. If the big boys do the job, I am happy with that. There seems to be quite a bit of bounce here which is a bit different to what we’ve been playing on. So, the quicks are going to be hitting the wicket quite hard, the boundaries aren’t too big though. Hopefully a good batting wicket and a good bowling wicket for medium-pacers.

  • 6:50 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: PITCH REPORT: The last game on the ground saw a low score being defended and there has been a lot on offer for the fast bowlers from the MCA Stadium wicket. The batters found it tough to get going and it could be a similar case in this fixture as well. The captain that wins the toss is likely to bowl first at the wicket.
  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: Bhanuka Rajapaksa: It was a difficult pitch (against CSK), but we played according to the wicket and it’s good to see the winning result. (When dropped from the playing XI) I just kept on working on my practices because there’s nothing much I could do. When Jonny returned to the side, it was obviously for the team balance. I just kept on training. I am just enjoying the game at the moment. They (LSG) have a very good combined XI, so we just want to go out there and have fun out there. (When asked if he’d given away any trade secrets about Dushmantha Chameera) Probably (and chuckles), I can’t say it out in the public.