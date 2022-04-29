Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab Kings is currently placed at the sixth position on the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Lucknow Super Giants is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table. Punjab Kings played eight matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they managed to win four matches while Lucknow Super Giants also played eight matches in this season where they won five games. Punjab Kings played their last game against Chennai Super Kings where they won the game by 11 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed 88 runs and 42 runs respectively for Punjab Kings in that game. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants played their last game against Mumbai Indians where they won the game by 36 runs. KL Rahul stacked 103 runs while Krunal Pandya picked up 3 wickets for Lucknow Super Giants in that game.Also Read - Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Taken Most Of The Accolades But This Man Has Been A Gun Player: Ravi Shastri

Live Updates

  • 6:08 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed at 4th position and on the other hand Punjab Kings are placed 7th in the standings.
  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants Squad | Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

  • 6:05 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: Punjab Kings Squad | Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa.
  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants put out an impressive show in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians and got their campaign back on track. With five wins in eight games, the KL Rahul-led side are currently placed at the fourth position in the points table with ten points.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs LSG Cricket Score: Punjab Kings will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 42 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both sides are coming off a win in their previous game and they have had some good outings as well. The Mayank Agarwal-led side managed to defend their total against the CSK on account of an excellent death bowling exhibition from the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Rishi Dhawan.

  • 6:03 PM IST

