LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Opt to Bowl; Virat Kohli to Lead Bangalore

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Punjab Kings Aim to Move Up the Table. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: April 20, 2023 3:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 3:13 PM IST
    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab opt to bowl. Virat Kohli to lead Bangalore, Faf du Plessis will be the impact player. Shikhar Dhawan misses out due to an injury.

  • 2:21 PM IST

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Rabada would be the threat. He has dismissed Kohli and Karthik three times each and du Plessis and Maxwell twice over.

  • 2:04 PM IST

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Kagiso Rabada could be the game-changer against Bangalore. The tearaway pacer has picked up 16 wickets in 7 outings against them, including his tournament best of 4/21.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: The pacers are likely to get assistance at Mohali. If that is the case, Siraj would be excited to bowl at the IS Bindra stadium today.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes PBKS are overly dependent on Shikhar Dhawan when it comes to their batting.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB are likely to go with Wayne Parnell as the overseas pace option as Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to feature against PBKS.

  • 12:57 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2023: According to a ESPNCricinfo report, Shikhar Dhawan underwent a fitness test on Wednesday afternoon and it is still not cleared whether the Punjab Kings captain is fit to play against RCB.

LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023

Fifth-placed Punjab Kings get ready to host eighth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday. While both teams look well-matched, the hosts would be sweating over the fitness of their captain Shikhar Dhawan and star allrounder Liam Livingstone. All eyes will on their finisher Shahrukh Khan, who smashed an unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to take the team home against Lucknow. Dominant RCB too registered a win in their last game of IPL 2023, which was against winless Delhi Capitals (DC).

With both teams looking to carry the winning momentum forward, this promises to be a cracker.

Published Date: April 20, 2023 3:21 PM IST

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 3:24 PM IST

