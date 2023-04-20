Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Slide Further, Bangalore In Total Command
live

LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Slide Further, Bangalore In Total Command

IPL 2023 Live Score: PBKS vs RCB match Updates: Quick Wickets Put Bangalore On Top In Run-Chase. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: April 20, 2023 6:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shahrukh Khan

6* (3) 0x4, 1x6

Jitesh Sharma (W)

12 (8) 1x4, 1x6

Wanindu Hasaranga

(2.2-0-22-1)*

Wayne Parnell

(3-0-32-1)
PBKS vs RCB, PBKS vs RCB live updates, PBKS vs RCB live scores, PBKS vs RCB live scores and updates, PBKS vs RCB live streaming, PBKS vs RCB live streaming online, PBKS vs RCB timings, PBKS vs RCB predictions, PBKS vs RCB squads, PBKS vs RCB playing XI, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Live score, IPL 2023 Live Streaming, IPL 2023 Points Table, Cricket News, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: BOWLED’M! Wayne Parnell shatters the stumps of Prabhsimran Singh. The PBKS opener goes back for 46. Big big wicket for RCB. Shahrukh Khan come to the crease. RCB 97/6

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Another one bites the dust for Punjab. Jitesh Sharma misses the Harshal Patel full toss and the ball hits the pad. Umpires give out but TV replays show wickets missing. Great review by Punjab. PBKS 90/5 (11)

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: More Misery for Punjab Kings as Sam Curran is run out in the 10th over, Wanindu Hasaranga with the golden throw. PBKS 77/5 (10)

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Sam Curran has joined Prabhsimran Singh in the middle as Punjab now stand at 56/4 after 8 overs of play. PBKS 56/4 (8)

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings are in total disarray!! Harpreet Singh Bhatia has been sent back to the pavilion after a run-out. 6 overs done and dusted, Punjab are now at 49/4. They are a little behind in the asking rate and Bangalore keep on scalping wickets. PBKS 49/4 (6)

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Siraj does it again!!! Another one bites the dust and it’s now the big wicket of Livingstone!! RCB are running havoc on Punjab! Harpreet Singh Bhatia is the new man in for Punjab. PBKS 32/3 (4)

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: OUT!! Did we say a little early?! Hasaranga gets the better of Short and castled him completely. Quick wickets down for Punjab! PBKS 20/2 (2.1)

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: 11 runs coming from the over as Punjab now stand at 20/1 after 2 overs of play. Short and Prabhsimran combining well for Punjab. PBKS 20/1 (2)

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: First over done and dusted as Punjab put up 9 runs on the board. Prabhsimran gets the second boundary in the over after Taide’s first-ball four. PBKS 9/1 (1)

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: OUT! We already have the first wicket in the run-chase!! Mohammed Siraj strikes for RCB and Atharva Taide didn’t last long. He departs after hitting a first-ball boundary. RCB get early breakthrough. Matthew Short is the new man in for PBKS. PBKS 4/1 (0.2)

LIVE UPDATES| PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023

Fifth-placed Punjab Kings get ready to host eighth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday. While both teams look well-matched, the hosts would be sweating over the fitness of their captain Shikhar Dhawan and star allrounder Liam Livingstone. All eyes will on their finisher Shahrukh Khan, who smashed an unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to take the team home against Lucknow. Dominant RCB too registered a win in their last game of IPL 2023, which was against winless Delhi Capitals (DC).

Also Read:

With both teams looking to carry the winning momentum forward, this promises to be a cracker.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 20, 2023 6:12 PM IST

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 6:26 PM IST

More Stories