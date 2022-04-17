Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also Read - Desperately Want to Help India Win T20 World Cup, Says Dinesh Karthik

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium. Captain Kane Williamson have decided to bowl first as they want to emulate their past performances and play according to the plans. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading this match as Mayank Agarwal picked up an injury at his toe, Prabhsimran Singh have made the cut in place of him. Dhawan says that they are performing well without depending on individuals and need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, which is something they are working on it. The team is new and they are taking time to settle.  Also Read - PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

Live Updates

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Marco Jansen is the new man in for SRH and delivers a dot in his first ball. Prabhasimran using his soft hands and chalks out a quick single and gives the strike to Dhawan in the second ball. Dhawan was looking for the gap for a boundary but finds the fielder inside the circle in the next delivery. Shikhar goes for the flick and gets a boundary. Prabhsimran in the next ball was looking to pull the shorter delivery but he fails to connect it and the same thing happens in the final ball of the delivery. 2 runs off it. PBKS 8/0 (2)

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan seems to be fine and have recovered from the blow. It has been a long delay. Dhawan in the fifth delivery chalks out a single and rotates the strike to Prabhsimran Singh. Prabhsimran takes a single in his first ball and skips the strike. PBKS 6/0 (1)

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts off with back to back dots and then today’s captain Shikhar Dhawan flicks it away for a boundary FOUR! Bhuvi comes back in the fourth delivery and gets a dot and has hit the thigh of Gabbar! He looks in discomfort and has gone down. PBKS 4/0 (0.4)

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh open for Punjab Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad! We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 3:27 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan – Mayank got hit on his toe, he should be fine for the next game. So, there’s just one change for us – Prabhsimran is in. We are performing well without depending on individuals – need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we’re working on it. The team is new and we’re taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it’s a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure. Stat: The last time Shikhar Dhawan captained in IPL was back in 2014 season – the team he captained was Sun Risers Hyderabad and the opponent Kings XI Punjab!!!
  • 3:26 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Kane Williamson – We will bowl first. It’s something we’ve done recently, we need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements, the signs are good, and need to adjust to the conditions early. Same team for us.
  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: NEWS FROM THE TOSS: Kane Williamson Won the TOSS and Elected to Bowl First!

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Kagiso Rabada: It is hot, I didn’t expect it to be this hot but it’s something we have to deal with. Obviously it’s going to be a challenge and let’s see how we do. We try to be as professional as possible in terms of our fitness, let’s see how far that takes us today. In the IPL, you have to perform under pressure every single game. It’s always relentless and tough and somehow there’s always a close game no matter what team you play for. It’s a highly competitive tournament. You can never really get a break, so it’s just …. every ball is an event. The game has become a lot more professional with the analysis, every team has their own analysis and every team is planning and that’s what we are doing. You look through every batter and I’m sure that the batters look through the bowlers too. We’ve played against each other over the years, so you have an idea. People tend to do the same thing but every now and then, you come with something new. You just need to be on your toes and do the prep with the analyst before getting into the game. Most importantly, you need to trust your instincts.