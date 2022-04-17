Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shahrukh Khan sent back to the pavilion by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Liam Livingstone Hits Half-Century; Shahrukh Khan Strong For Punjab Kings. Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone Steady For Punjab Kings. Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma Depart Quickly, Punjab Kings in Spot of Bother. Prabhsimran Singh Perishes, Bairstow-Livingstone Key For Punjab Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shikhar Dhawan, SRH  get the breakthrough. Shikhar Dhawan Perishes, Sunrisers Hyderabad Draw First Blood. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium. Captain Kane Williamson have decided to bowl first as they want to emulate their past performances and play according to the plans. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading this match as Mayank Agarwal picked up an injury at his toe, Prabhsimran Singh have made the cut in place of him. Dhawan says that they are performing well without depending on individuals and need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, which is something they are working on it. The team is new and they are taking time to settle.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Live Updates

  • 5:14 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: OUT! Livingstone departs! Kane Williamson pulls off a wonderful catch! He has played a fantastic knock of 60 off 33 balls. PBKS 151/6 (19)
  • 5:12 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Punjab Kings are 142/5 after 18 overs. Livingstone is on 60 as he look for a strong finish. PBKS 142/5 (18)
  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: OUT! Shahrukh Khan departs! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes! Big wicket for SRH! Livingstone has to stay till the very end. PBKS 132/5 (16.1)

  • 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Marco Jansen concedes three runs in the first two deliveries. Livingstone gets a boundary in the third delivery FOUR! and completes his half-century off just 26 balls. 8 runs off the over. PBKS 122/4 (15)

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: PBKS chalk out three runs in the first four balls. Shahrukh Khan gets away with a caught out appeal as the ball hits the helmet. Khan then finds the distance and get s huge six to end the over. PBKS 114/14 (14)

  • 4:35 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Liam Livingstone goes big and launches a massive 106 meter six! Even though Umran Malik has earned a total of three dot balls in the over. Livingstone gets another boundary in the over. PBKS 88/4 (12)
  • 4:31 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Jagadeesha Suchith concedes 4 runs in the first four balls. He finally earns a dot in the 5th ball. Shahrukh Khan goes down the ground in the last ball and earns a boundary in the last delivery of the game. PBKS 78/4 (11)
  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: 10 overs have been done and dusted. 8 runs from the over. Punjab Kings are now at 70/4. PBKS 70/4 (10)

  • 4:19 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: OUT! Jitesh Sharma departs! Punjab Kings in spot of bother! PBKS 62/1 (8.1)
  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: OUT! Jonny Bairstow departs! Jadadeesha Suchith strikes! PBKS are in spot of bother now! PBKS 48/3 (6.2)